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Frank Myers Auto Supports Dream Center of Forsyth County Through Community Outreach and Compassion
Local Independent Dealership Continues Its Commitment to Giving Back by Supporting Programs That Bring Hope, Resources, and Positive Change to Families Throughout the Winston-Salem Community
For decades, Frank Myers Auto Maxx has built its reputation around more than just helping customers find transportation. The dealership has long believed in supporting the local community through acts of service, charitable partnerships, outreach programs, and nonprofit support initiatives that create lasting impact.
The Dream Center of Forsyth County has become a beacon of hope for countless residents in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities. Through food assistance programs, recovery resources, youth outreach, mentorship opportunities, and family support services, the organization works daily to meet people where they are and help them move toward stability and hope.
Frank Myers Auto Maxx says supporting organizations like the Dream Center aligns perfectly with the dealership's mission of helping people improve their lives.
"Businesses have a responsibility to do more than simply operate inside a community," said Tracy E. Myers, owner of Frank Myers Auto Maxx. "They should actively invest in the people who make that community special. The Dream Center of Forsyth County is changing lives every single day, often quietly and without recognition. We are honored to support their mission because hope, compassion, and second chances matter."
Known for its strong community involvement throughout the Carolinas, Frank Myers Auto Maxx has consistently supported local causes, nonprofits, schools, special needs organizations, community appreciation events, and outreach programs designed to help families and individuals thrive.
The dealership's support of the Dream Center reflects a broader philosophy that success should be shared. Whether through volunteer efforts, sponsorships, donations, or awareness campaigns, Frank Myers Auto Maxx believes community partnerships can create meaningful change far beyond the showroom floor.
The Dream Center of Forsyth County serves individuals from all walks of life and focuses heavily on restoring dignity while providing practical support. Programs offered through the organization include food distribution, addiction recovery support, crisis assistance, mentorship opportunities, and outreach efforts aimed at helping vulnerable populations throughout Forsyth County.
As economic pressures continue to affect families across the region, organizations like the Dream Center have become increasingly important resources for people seeking encouragement, stability, and a path forward.
To learn more about Frank Myers Auto Maxx, visit Frank Myers Auto Maxx Official Website at https://www.frankmyersauto.com/
To learn more about the Dream Center of Forsyth County or to support its mission, visit Dream Center of Forsyth County Official Website at https://dreamcenterforsyth.com/
Contact
Tracy Myers
***@frankmyersauto.com
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