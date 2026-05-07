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92% of U.S. Importers Are Missing the IEEPA Refund Window — The Tariff Bureau LLC and TariffIQ™
The firm is purpose-built to help U.S. importers, commercial lenders, and foreign manufacturers operating under Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) terms identify and recover overpaid duties through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CAPE portal — before the June 7, 2026 appeal deadline closes.
A CRITICAL WINDOW — AND AN URGENT DEADLINE
The Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump Supreme Court ruling opened an estimated $127–$175 billion in IEEPA tariff refund claims through the CBP CAPE portal. Despite this, 92% of eligible importers have not enrolled. The barriers are real: the refund process spans ACE portal submissions, CBP protest procedures, Form 4811 declarations, HTS classification review, and multi-party coordination. Most importers simply do not have the analytical infrastructure to identify their exposure, size their potential recovery, and move quickly enough to act before the deadline. The Tariff Bureau was founded to close that gap.
INTRODUCING TARIFFIQ™ — AI-POWERED TRADE INTELLIGENCE
TariffIQ™ is The Tariff Bureau's proprietary AI trade intelligence platform built to analyze shipment data, HTS classification records, and entry documentation at a speed and depth that traditional advisory approaches cannot match.
TariffIQ™ delivers: — Real-time IEEPA tariff monitoring and regulatory change tracking — AI-assisted HTS classification review and duty rate validation — CBP CAPE portal refund eligibility screening and claim sizing — Entry-level data analysis to quantify recoverable overpayments — Rerouting and supply chain restructuring scenario modeling — Lender collateral valuation support for tariff-impacted inventory portfolios
MEET ALEX MONROE — YOUR AI TRADE ANALYST
Alex Monroe is The Tariff Bureau's AI trade analyst, available 24 hours a day through the TariffIQ™ chatbot at www.tariffbureau.com. Alex delivers around-the-clock trade intelligence, preliminary refund screening, and educational guidance on IEEPA tariff mechanisms — making institutional-
THE ENFORCEMENT RISK MOST IMPORTERS ARE MISSING
Beyond the refund opportunity, importers face a serious compliance risk. The DOJ–DHS Trade Fraud Task Force, launched in August 2025, uses AI-powered machine learning to detect classification mismatches and valuation anomalies across 53 million annual shipments. Every CAPE Declaration requires a legal certification — and importers who certify entries containing misclassified goods face False Claims Act exposure. Whistleblower qui tam relators receive up to 30% of government recovery. The largest customs FCA settlement in history totaled $54.4 million. For importers with $250,000 or more in IEEPA duty exposure, a pre-submission Claim Audit & Optimization is essential risk management.
WHO WE SERVE
U.S. Importers: Mid-market and enterprise importers across manufacturing, retail, technology, industrial goods, and consumer products sectors who have paid IEEPA tariffs on qualifying merchandise and may be entitled to CBP CAPE refunds.
Commercial Lenders and Collateral Valuators: Banks, asset-based lenders, and private credit firms that need independent assessments of tariff-driven impairment in importer inventory, receivables, and collateral portfolios.
Foreign DDP Manufacturers:
SERVICES AND PRICING
IEEPA Eligibility Screening — $1,500 flat, credited toward full engagement Tariff Risk Assessment — $8,000–$18,000 flat Full Recovery Package — $4,000 base + 12–15% contingency Rerouting Analysis — $10,000–$40,000 Monitoring Retainer — $3,000–$10,000 per month Refund Claim Valuation — $8,000–$18,000 flat Claim Audit & Optimization — $6,000–$15,000 flat Lender Validation Services — Volume-tiered pricing, up to 25% discount at 10+ validations per month
"The CAPE portal is live. The refund pool is open. The June 7 deadline is real. Ninety-two percent of eligible importers have not yet acted — and that gap is exactly what The Tariff Bureau and TariffIQ™ were built to close." — Founder & CEO, The Tariff Bureau LLC
Begin your intake at www.tariffbureau.com or speak directly with Alex Monroe through the TariffIQ™ chatbot. Available now.
ABOUT THE TARIFF BUREAU LLC
The Tariff Bureau LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia-based trade advisory firm providing AI-powered IEEPA tariff refund recovery and trade intelligence services under the TariffIQ™ brand. The firm serves U.S. importers, commercial lenders, and foreign DDP manufacturers seeking to identify, quantify, and recover tariff overpayments through the CBP CAPE portal.
Advisory information only. Not legal advice or licensed customs brokerage. No specific refund amount or CBP approval guaranteed. Not affiliated with CBP or any U.S. government agency.
The Tariff Bureau LLC 3343 Peachtree Rd. N.E., Suite 145 PMB 550 · Atlanta, Georgia 30326 1-888-680-9992 · info@tariffbureau.com · www.tariffbureau.com
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