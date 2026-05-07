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May 2026
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13121110987

Brown University and MLTV Launch 1st Trial of AI-Personalized Multisensory Streaming for Dementia

By: Memory Lane TV
 
 
Alban Maino Founder of MLTV at HITLAB
Alban Maino Founder of MLTV at HITLAB
NEW YORK - May 8, 2026 - PRLog -- With U.S. dementia care costs projected to reach $409 billion in 2026 (Alzheimer's Association) and global cases on track to nearly triple to 153 million by 2050 (Lancet Public Health), the question is no longer whether non-pharmacological interventions work. The U.S. POINTER trial (JAMA, 2025), Finland's FINGER study, and South Korea's SUPERBRAIN trial have all answered that. The question is how to deliver them at scale.

At the HITLAB Spring Summit in New York, Memory Lane TV (MLTV), May 5–7 at the Microsoft Tech Center in Times Square, Founder Alban Maino is unveiling a Brown University-led randomized trial using AI-personalized multisensory streaming with real-time emotional response and biometric feedback, launching in 2026. The study is one of the most ambitious clinical investigations to date of streaming-based dementia intervention, and brings a decade of MLTV observational data into a controlled trial setting.

"The field has gotten very good at measuring dementia. What we measure is not the same as what we are trying to protect," said Maino. "A mother who hasn't spoken in weeks recognizing her daughter again. A husband held by a piece of music he forgot he loved. That is what the data is for. Multisensory streaming gives us a way to deliver these moments at scale, for less than the cost of a cup of coffee per family per month."

The trial is informed by the work of Dr. Mony de Leon, a leading Alzheimer's brain imaging researcher with more than 400 peer-reviewed publications and recipient of the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. de Leon, who has spent fifty years in the Alzheimer's field, has chosen to dedicate part of his current work to validating the Memory Lane TV approach.

"I came to Memory Lane TV to explore the potential of delivering, at scale, non-pharmacologic treatments that confer observable patient benefits," said Dr. de Leon.

A decade of validation, in three numbers:
  • 95% of MLTV users report a positive impact on mood, anxiety, or engagement.
  • 96.5% of staff in MLTV's Maine pilot reported improved mood and engagement among residents.
  • 7 hours saved per week, on average, by care partners using the platform.
Statistics from Memory Lane TV multi-site evaluations and pilot studies, 2023–2024. Full data summary available on request.

Alban Maino is in New York from May 5–7, 2026 for the HITLAB Spring Summit and is available for press interviews and partnership conversations throughout the week. Media kit and platform demo available on request.

About Memory Lane TV

Memory Lane TV (MLTV) is a multisensory streaming platform built for individuals living with Alzheimer's, dementia, and related cognitive conditions. The platform delivers more than 1,200 plot-free, evidence-informed films across 14 sensory collections, tailored by stage of cognitive decline and cultural context. Built on five decades of neuroplasticity research and validated in collaboration with leading clinicians and researchers, including Mass General's Dr. Herbert Benson, MLTV is deployed in homes and care facilities worldwide. The Memory Lane Foundation supports the broader mission of bringing dignity-centered care to the millions of families affected by dementia.
Learn more at https://www.memory-lane.tv/

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Alban Maino
***@memory-lane.tv
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Source:Memory Lane TV
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Tags:Dementia
Industry:Health
Location:New York City - New York - United States
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