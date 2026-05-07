MMA Platform Makes History, Pays Jamey-Lyn Horth After Fans Vote on UFC Winnipeg Robbery

This marks the first time in the industry that a fan community vote on the fairness of a fight's judging has triggered a direct payment to a fighter.

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-- When the scorecards were read at UFC Winnipeg on April 18, MMA had a problem. Jamey-Lyn Horth, a post-fight -15000 betting favorite who outstruck JJ Aldrich 70 to 50 across three rounds in front of her home Canadian crowd, heard her opponent's name announced as the winner.The reaction was immediate. Yahoo Sports, Heavy, Cageside Press, and outlets across the MMA media landscape called it a robbery within hours. Horth herself put it plainly: "We were completely confident we won that fight."Here's where the 3PunchConvo community stepped up. Members voted on the question themselves. Of the members who weighed in, 96% said it was a robbery. Then 3PunchConvo did something nobody asked them to do. They reached out to Horth, let her know about their Community Vote, and sent her a Robbery Insurance payment, even though she wasn't yet an active member of the platform."We built 3PC on a simple promise: when the system fails our fighters, we don't just talk about it. We back them up," said Russ Mikowski, co-founder and CEO of 3PunchConvo. "Robbery Insurance was designed for fighters. Jamey-Lyn earned that win in the cage. A bad judges' decision shouldn't rob her of the financial reward that she should have received.""What 3PC did meant a lot. The decision still stings, but knowing there's a community out there that watches the tape, calls it what it is, and actually backs fighters up - that's something this sport has needed for a long time," said Jamey-Lyn Horth.MMA is in the middle of an unprecedented growth era, and with that growth has come an active conversation about how fighters build sustainable careers both inside and outside the octagon. 3PunchConvo's Robbery Insurance program is one piece of a broader mission: creating new ways for fighters to cultivate fans, build personal brands, and generate income beyond their fight purses, while giving fans a more direct stake in the sport they love.About Robbery Insurance:Robbery Insurance is a built-in component of every 3PC Sponsored Fighter Ambassador Agreement. When a community vote confirms - by an 80% threshold within 48 hours of an official result - that a fighter was on the wrong side of an unjust scorecard, that fighter receives a guaranteed Robbery Insurance payment. Robbery Insurance exists for one reason: to make sure fighters know the 3PC Community is in their corner when the scorecards aren't. The Horth payment marks the first time the program has been extended to a fighter outside the ambassador roster.About 3PunchConvo:3PunchConvo (3punchconvo.com)is a premium, members-only community built for MMA fans and fighters. Founded in 2025 by brothers and lifelong MMA fans Russ Mikowski (CEO) and Andrew Mikowski (CMO), the platform includes combat sports figures Kenny Florian, Din Thomas, and Alan Jouban as early partners. 3PC offers:Active fighter ambassadors include current #8-ranked UFC featherweight Steve Garcia, current #12-ranked UFC women's strawweight Fatima Kline, Chase Hooper, Nazim Sadykhov, and more. 3PunchConvo is in active partnership with industry podcasts including the Believe You Me podcast, hosted by former UFC champion Michael Bisping, and the BigJive MMA Show with Hayden Iverson and Brian Petrie.Media ContactRuss MikowskiCo-Founder & CEO, 3PunchConvo