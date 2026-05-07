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The Artist Cultural Exchange Workshop
Where Florida Icon's Empower Emerging Artist through Artistic Collaboration
By: FLORIDA CULTURAL ARTS & MUSIC HALL OF FAME
The workshop opened with Lynn Brown welcoming attendees and introducing Gigi Hodges before inviting participants to share their names and creative pursuits. This intentional moment of connection set the tone for an honest and engaging dialogue.
Before the featured presentation, a candid discussion emerged the emotional challenges of honoring commitments to attend and participate in events, even when motivation is low. Attendees openly expressed feelings that often go unspoken in creative spaces. Words of encouragement from Sharon Christie, echoed by Fredricka Johnson-Walker, resonated deeply throughout the room: despite hesitation or discouragement, one must "push past go," because on the other side lies opportunity—
Following this powerful exchange, Regina "Gigi" Hodges took the floor and captivated the audience with her personal journey. She shared that her career in acting began unexpectedly in Mobile Alabama after responding to a newspaper ad for an acting class. That decision led her to perform in "Spoon River Anthology," where she entered the space as the only African American cast member, unsure of what to expect. By the end of the production, her performance had earned praise from audience members and recognition from the director, marking the beginning of her artistic path.
Hodges spoke candidly about a pivotal and deeply personal turning point in her life. While facing the heartbreaking reality of her sister's cancer diagnosis, she was encouraged to write a play based on herself. Initially reluctant, Hodges ultimately honored her sister's final wishes, leading to the creation of her acclaimed production, "The Prodigal Daughter." This defining moment propelled her career forward as a playwright, actress, producer, and director.
Today, Regina "Gigi" Hodges is recognized as one of Florida's most impactful creative voices, carrying forward a legacy of storytelling that echoes the groundbreaking work of pioneers like Vinnette Carroll. Her work continues to reach new heights, including collaborations with notable actors Robert Townsend and Dorien Wilson known as Professor Olgevee of the sitcom The Parkers, who starred in "The Prodigal Daughter" in January 2026 to a sold-out crowd.
Although Hodges has hinted at retirement, she shared that her passion for storytelling continually calls her back to create. Looking ahead, she expressed a strong desire to give back by teaching underserved youth who aspire to careers in acting and writing—ensuring the next generation of storytellers has access to guidance and opportunity.
In addition to her theatrical accomplishments, Hodges is also an author. Her book, "Hello. Mom? It's Gigi, is available on Ingramsparks.com and other major outlets.
The Cultural Exchange Workshop reflects the Florida Cultural Arts and Music Hall of Fame's ongoing mission to uplift, educate, and create platforms for artists of the African Diaspora. Through meaningful conversations and powerful storytelling, the organization continues to inspire community engagement and artistic excellence.
Visit us at www.floridaculturalarts.com
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Lynn Brown
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