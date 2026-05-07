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Rosetto Realty Group Drives Regional Growth with Strong April Transaction Activity
By: Rosetto Realty Group
Closer to home, activity continues along the Route 37 corridor, one of Ocean County's most active commercial growth zones. A key site at the intersection of Route 37 West and Northampton Boulevard in Manchester is currently under contract, representing another step in the continued evolution of the area's retail and service footprint. The firm is also currently under contract with the Lakewood Elks Club to locate a proposed 7,000 square foot building at 2494 Route 547 at the corner of Ridgeway Boulevard in Manchester, subject to approvals. Additional activity includes the sale of a 4,000 square foot medical office building at 150 Route 37 in Toms River and the closing of 300 West Water Street, both reflecting ongoing demand for professional and healthcare space throughout the region. A property located at 659 Batchelor Street in Toms River is also currently under contract, contributing to a strong and active pipeline.
Rosetto Realty Group has also been involved in several development driven transactions that will have a lasting impact on the community. A Barnegat property was sold to Scarborough Development for a new ALDI location, bringing additional retail options and economic growth to the area. In Manchester, a pad site along Route 37 was sold to a gas station operator, supporting continued infrastructure and service expansion. The firm also negotiated the sale of The Captain's Inn in Forked River, a well known local establishment, with the transaction led by Thierry Smith, Business Broker at Rosetto Realty Group. A pending sale at 9 Flint Road in South Toms River, in collaboration with Nussbaum Group, further reflects the firm's ability to execute complex deals through strategic partnerships.
With a portfolio spanning retail, medical, hospitality, and development properties, Rosetto Realty Group continues to play an integral role in shaping the commercial landscape of Ocean County and surrounding areas. Beyond its real estate activity, the firm remains deeply rooted in community impact. Ronald L. Rosetto is also Co Founder of Hope Sheds Light, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by substance use disorder, reflecting a commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. As market activity continues to accelerate, Rosetto Realty Group remains focused on delivering results through expertise, integrity, and a deep understanding of the markets it serves.
About Rosetto Realty Group, LLC
Rosetto Realty Group, LLC is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage based in Toms River, New Jersey, specializing in retail, office, medical, land, and investment properties. Known for its hands-on approach and deep market knowledge, the firm provides strategic guidance and transactional expertise to property owners, developers, and businesses throughout New Jersey. Visit https://www.rosettorealty.com for more information.
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