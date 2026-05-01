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eSIM Ahora Launches Travel Data Platform for 150+ Countries With x402 Protocol Support and Stipe
Spain-based service offers travel eSIM plans for 150+ countries at 40-80% below market rates, with Stripe card payments and x402 internet-native protocol support enabling both human travelers and AI agents to purchase mobile data programmatically.
By: Timur Akhtyamov Z1630466R
The service connects to over 700 mobile operators worldwide through eSIM Access, one of the largest global eSIM aggregators. Sample pricing includes Turkey 3GB for $2.84, Thailand 3GB for $3.50, UAE 3GB for $5.76, and Europe 3GB for $6.80.
TELEGRAM-NATIVE PURCHASE FLOW
Web or Telegram, customers select a country, choose a data plan, complete payment, and receive an activation link. Tapping the link installs the eSIM directly on the phone in under 30 seconds. No physical SIM swap, no passport, and no app download required.
"Every international trip starts with the same frustrating ritual — finding a SIM card shop, waiting in line, overpaying for a few gigabytes," said Tim Akhtyamov, founder of eSIM Ahora. "We built a service where buying mobile data abroad takes less time than ordering a coffee."
FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS
eSIM Ahora supports multiple payment methods to serve a global traveler audience. Traditional payments are processed through Stripe, accepting Visa and Mastercard. For the growing stablecoin economy, the service accepts USDT and USDC on multiple networks.
The platform is also exploring integration with the x402 protocol — the open internet-native payment standard developed by Coinbase that embeds stablecoin payments directly into HTTP requests. This would allow both human users and AI travel agents to purchase eSIM plans programmatically through standard API calls.
"x402 is interesting for our use case," Akhtyamov added. "Travel planning is increasingly handled by AI agents. An agent booking flights and hotels should be able to purchase mobile data in the same automated workflow."
READY FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada this summer, millions of international fans will need affordable mobile data during their trip. eSIM Ahora offers coverage in all three host countries at a fraction of typical roaming costs:
USA 3GB / 30 days: $5.50
Mexico 3GB / 30 days: $4.20
Canada 3GB / 30 days: $4.80
"The World Cup is the biggest travel event of the year. Fans flying in from Europe, South America, and Asia will face roaming charges of $10-15 per gigabyte from their home carriers," said Akhtyamov. "We want them to land, tap a link, and be connected before they leave the airport."
B2B PLATFORM FOR TRAVEL AGENCIES
For business customers, eSIM Ahora offers a Teams platform at https://esimteams.com/
ABOUT ESIM AHORA
eSIM Ahora is a travel connectivity service. The company provides prepaid eSIM data plans for international travelers through a Telegram bot and website, covering 150+ countries through 700+ mobile operators.
Website: https://esimahora.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/
B2B platform: https://esimteams.com/
Contact: @timur77 on Telegram
Contact
Timur Akhtyamov
***@esimahora.com
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