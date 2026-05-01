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Mariluz Gonzalez

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Mariluz Gonzalez

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-- Plaza Mexico celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Join us as we honor the women who have filled our lives with joy, love, and laughter.Mother's Day is a special time to share love, laughter, and memorable moments. Bring the wonderful moms in your life for a day they deserve, with tasty food, cool drinks, and a friendly atmosphere for everyone.A rose will be given to mothers who register on this link while supplies last: https://www.plazamexico.com/events-1/mothers-day-celebration-honoring-moms-at-plaza-mexicoEnjoy musical performances by popular impersonators Rey Cruz 'Juan Gabrielito', Beto El Chistologo 'Paquita La Del Barrio', Mariachi Real Azteca, and DJ Proyecto Nuevo.Plaza Mexico would like to thank many of the 'mercado' tenants for their support, as well as partners: WSS.Throughout 2026, Plaza Mexico will be your go-to spot for programming a variety of events—from lively festivals and artisan markets to kids' activities, live music, and community celebrations.ABOUT PLAZA MEXICOLocated at 3100 E. Imperial Hwy in the emergent city of Lynwood California, only 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, Plaza Mexico is a unique 420,000 square foot retail, food, and office space blended together with Mexican culture to create an Hispanic wonderland of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plaza Mexico is bounded by Imperial Highway, Long Beach Boulevard, State Street, and the 105 Freeway, so no matter where you live you are never too far from this little piece of Mexico in Southern California.Plaza México stands as a cultural landmark in Lynwood, California, celebrating the beauty, history, and spirit of Mexico. Inspired by traditional Mexican architecture and iconic landmarks, the plaza was designed to transport visitors into the heart of Mexico through its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted details, and authentic sense of community.More than a shopping destination, Plaza México is a place where culture, commerce, and connection thrive. The plaza hosts a wide variety of events year-round — from traditional celebrations like Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias to live music, artisan markets, and family festivals that bring people together from across Southern California.Visitors can stroll through beautifully designed spaces that feature replicas of Mexico's most renowned monuments, including El Ángel de la Independencia, Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende, and Aztec Calendar. Each landmark offers a glimpse into Mexico's rich cultural heritage and provides a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a self-guided cultural tour right here in Lynwood.Whether you're visiting for shopping, dining, entertainment, or simply to connect with the vibrant Mexican culture, Plaza México invites you to experience a piece of Mexico — without leaving California.Plaza Mexico is located at:Plaza Mexico 3100 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Entrance + Parking: free, family-friendly, pet friendly all are welcome. Bring your lawn chairs.