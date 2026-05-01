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LegalEng Consulting Group Appoints Mary O'Carroll as Chief Executive Officer
Legal operations pioneer joins LECG to lead the firm's next chapter and help in-house teams move from strategy to execution at speed
"We see an opportunity that takes us beyond our CLM roots. Despite rapid change, we have yet to see a compelling vision of what an in-house legal team that has embraced that change looks like. There are point solutions, promises about how work will be done, anecdotes about vibe coded apps, but no one has stepped forward to say: this is the end-to-end vision, this is its architecture, this is how we built it, and this is how you can too," said Antonio Perez, President and Co-Founder of LECG.
"Throughout her career, Mary has demonstrated the rare ability to formulate a vision and then execute it. We think there's no person better positioned to cut through the noise and establish the blueprint for how innovative in-house legal teams should operate, and we think there's no better team than the LECG team to help clients realize it. We're excited to lead this change."
O'Carroll was equally direct about what made LECG the right next move:
"Throughout my career, in-house legal departments have been at the center of my work, and the opportunity to serve them in a more focused, hands-on way is what drew me to LECG. What sets the firm apart is the caliber of the team and the intentionality of our approach – delivering a bespoke, high-touch experience and being selective so every engagement gets our full commitment. My work across investors, technology founders, law firms, and in-house teams has given me a broad perspective on where the industry is heading, and I'm excited to bring those insights to clients navigating rapid transformation,"
"What excites me most is that we don't stop at advice. We stay to execute, implement, and maintain the solutions we build. I've long believed the future of legal operations lies in managed services, embedded legal engineering, and the intelligent adoption of AI and technology, and LECG is purpose-built to deliver exactly that."
O'Carroll spent over 13 years as Director of Legal Operations, Technology, and Strategy at Google where she built the company's legal ops function from the ground up. During that time, she helped build and lead the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC). She subsequently served as Chief Community Officer at Ironclad, Inc. and most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Goodwin, overseeing the firm's Global Operations Team of more than 1,000 business professionals worldwide.
About LegalEng Consulting Group
LegalEng Consulting Group ("LECG") is a boutique legal operations consulting and services firm that partners with legal teams to implement technology, improve processes, and scale operations. Founded in 2023 by a team of legal engineers, legal operations leaders, and former lawyers, LECG brings firsthand, in-house experience to every engagement.
LECG is a certified, Premier Ironclad consulting partner and the first company in Ironclad's partner ecosystem founded by former Ironclad employees. For more information, visit http://www.lecg.com.
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