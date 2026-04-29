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Senior Call Launches Daily Check-In Calls to Help Families Monitor Aging Loved Ones Living Alone
When calls go unanswered, Senior Call instantly alerts emergency contacts by SMS and email and can dispatch a police welfare check through its free first responder partnership program
By: Senior Call
Delaware-Founded Platform Modernizes Proven Senior Roll Call Model to Bring Daily Wellness Checks to Families Across the United States
DELAWARE - May 2026 - Senior Call a daily automated wellness call service for seniors living alone officially launches nationwide with a mission to help older adults maintain their independence while giving families the reassurance that someone is checking in every single day. Founded by Kevon Cumberbatch a 20-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department Senior Call modernizes the proven Senior Roll Call concept and extends it to families across the United States.
During their law enforcement careers Kevon Cumberbatch and his wife Jerrian Cumberbatch both 20-year veterans of the New Castle County Police Department were assigned to New Castle County's Senior Roll Call program a system that uses automated daily phone calls to check on seniors and dispatches officers for welfare checks when calls go unanswered. Through direct experience responding to missed check-ins they witnessed firsthand how timely intervention saves lives.
"We have been there when a senior did not answer their daily call. We have sent officers to their home and watched them provide life-saving care. That is what this is all about. This should not just be a Delaware thing. Every family and every community should have access to this kind of protection,"
Senior Call automates the daily wellness check process through simple reliable phone calls. Each day the system calls enrolled seniors at their preferred time. If the senior does not answer after multiple attempts the system immediately alerts emergency contacts via email and SMS. Family members also receive instant alerts through a full mobile app available for notifications. For families on the Priority Plan and in communities with participating police departments Senior Call can escalate to local law enforcement for a welfare check providing officers with complete context including call history and senior profile information before they arrive.
The service is designed for simplicity and accessibility. Unlike medical alert systems that require seniors to press a button or wear a device Senior Call requires no wearables or special equipment. Research shows that 80 percent of seniors who fall and have a medical alert device do not press it. Senior Call takes a proactive approach by reaching out to the senior every morning rather than waiting for them to ask for help. The service works with any telephone and requires no technology learning curve for the senior.
Pricing starts at $29.99 per month for one daily call making it an affordable option for families seeking consistent reassurance for less than $1 a day.
Senior Call also offers a completely free partnership program for police departments nationwide. Many agencies already operate Senior Roll Call style programs using volunteers or manual calling systems. Senior Call gives those departments a modern platform to expand and track their existing programs without adding manual workload to their teams. Participating agencies receive access to a secure dashboard where they can monitor call outcomes for seniors in their area view call history and senior profiles and receive alerts when follow-up may be needed. Departments can also choose to sponsor seniors directly as part of their community policing and vulnerable resident outreach initiatives.
"Police departments that already run senior roll call programs know the value of daily check-ins. Senior Call gives those agencies a modern platform to expand that work at scale. And for departments that want to start a program this is the fastest way to get there at no cost to the agency," said Cumberbatch.
According to the Administration for Community Living approximately 16 million adults age 65 and older living in the United States live alone. Older adults face increased risk of social isolation and research confirms that a daily phone call measurably reduces loneliness anxiety and depression in vulnerable seniors.
Senior Call is available immediately to families across the United States and to police agencies seeking to support seniors in their communities.
About Senior Call
Senior Call is a nationwide daily automated wellness call service that helps seniors living alone maintain their independence while giving families peace of mind. Built on the same proven model as Senior Roll Call programs operated by police departments across the country Senior Call modernizes that concept and makes it available to families everywhere. Through automated daily phone calls family alerts and optional police partnership escalation Senior Call creates a reliable safety net for older adults and the people who care about them. Founded by a veteran law enforcement officer with firsthand experience in senior roll call programs Senior Call is committed to helping families and communities protect vulnerable residents. Learn more at seniorcall.io.
For Families Protect your loved one today with daily wellness check calls starting at less than $1 per day. Visit seniorcall.io to get started in minutes.
For Police Departments Join agencies nationwide in supporting seniors through Senior Call's free partnership program built on the Senior Roll Call model that departments already trust. Request access at seniorcall.io/
For Organizations Senior centers faith communities veterans groups and caregiving organizations can sponsor seniors or refer families. Contact Senior Call to learn about partnership opportunities.
Media Contact
Senior Call Email: support@seniorcall.io Phone: (302) 663-1712 Website: seniorcall.io
Key Facts
Service: Automated daily wellness check calls for seniors living alone based on the proven Senior Roll Call model Pricing: Starting at $29.99 per month Essential Plan one call per day and $49.99 per month Priority Plan two calls per day Police Partnership:
Statistics
16 million adults age 65 and older live alone in the United States according to ACL 2023 80 percent of seniors who fall and have a medical alert device do not press it according to the British Medical Journal A daily phone call measurably reduces loneliness by 16 percent anxiety by 37 percent and depression by 25 percent according to JAMA Psychiatry 2021 Senior Roll Call programs operated by police departments across the country have been credited with saving lives for decades.
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