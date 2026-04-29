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Texas PharmD builds food-drug interaction safety app — MediMeal Safe now live on iOS and Android
By: G & V Health Services DBA PharmaPlan Systems
TOMBALL, Texas — PharmaPlan Systems today announced the full launch of MediMeal Safe, a mobile application that helps patients prevent dangerous food-drug interactions in real time. The app is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and as a native web application.
MediMeal Safe was developed by Dr. Remi Olukoya, PharmD, a licensed clinical pharmacist, founder of PharmaPlan Systems, author of Foods That Clash with Your Meds, and host of the When Food Meets Medicine podcast on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.
A Critical and Overlooked Patient Safety Risk
Food-drug interactions occur when everyday foods alter the way a medication works in the body. These interactions affect millions of Americans annually and contribute significantly to preventable adverse drug events — yet most patients receive no guidance about which foods to avoid with their medications.
Common high-risk interactions include warfarin and leafy greens causing dangerous bleeding events, statins and grapefruit raising drug concentrations to toxic levels, MAO inhibitors and aged cheeses triggering hypertensive crises, and thyroid medications having absorption blocked entirely by high-fiber foods.
Patients managing five or more chronic medications face these risks at every meal with no practical tool to guide them.
"Pharmacists counsel patients on drug-drug interactions every day but the conversation about food almost never happens," said Dr. Olukoya. "We built MediMeal Safe so patients can check any meal before eating and receive an immediate personalized safety alert based on their own medication profile — right when it matters."
How MediMeal Safe Works
Users add their medications by scanning a pill bottle or searching the database. They then enter health conditions and dietary restrictions. Before any meal, they check it in the app and receive an instant personalized safety alert based on their complete medication profile.
Key features include a real-time drug interaction checker, pill bottle scanner, personalized meal alerts tailored to individual medications rather than generic data, health condition tracking, and a comprehensive database covering thousands of medications. All health data remains on the user's device and is never shared with third parties.
MediMeal Plan — Medication-Safe Meal Planning
PharmaPlan Systems also offers MediMeal Plan, a companion product generating complete medication-aware meal plans with grocery lists, recipe cards, and nutritional breakdowns built around a patient's specific medication regimen. Available in three, seven, fourteen, and thirty-day formats. A white-label practitioner license is available for registered dietitians at ninety-nine dollars per month.
For Patients, Caregivers, and Healthcare Organizations
MediMeal Safe and MediMeal Plan serve patients managing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney disease, thyroid disorders, and depression — populations carrying the highest food-drug interaction risk. PharmaPlan Systems is actively partnering with independent pharmacies, hospital systems, senior living facilities, and Medicare Advantage plans. Institutional licensing begins at five hundred dollars per month per facility.
"One prevented adverse drug event pays for years of the subscription,"
About the Founder
Dr. Remi Olukoya is a licensed pharmacist and founder of PharmaPlan Systems, operating as G and V Health Services LLC, in Tomball, Texas. Her book Foods That Clash With Your Meds is available on Amazon and Apple Books. PharmaPlan Systems is a certified Women-Owned, Minority-Owned, and Small Disadvantaged Business registered with the federal government.
Availability
MediMeal Safe is available now on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and pharmaplansystems.com. Institutional licensing inquiries: remi@pharmaplansystems.com or 832-490-0934.
Media Contact: Dr. Remi Olukoya, PharmD Founder and CEO, PharmaPlan Systems remi@pharmaplansystems.com 832-490-0934 pharmaplansystems.com Tomball, Texas 77375
Contact
G & V Health Services DBA PharmaPlan Systems
***@pharmaplansystems.com
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