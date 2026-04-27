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L-Tron Returns from a Successful GACP Spring Training Conference
By: L-Tron
L-Tron President Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal represented the company and appreciated the high levels of interest the L-Tron mDLR-1 received. DiMarco and Pangal spoke with dozens of conference attendees about how the L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader will work in the field and how the reader will be an asset to Georgian law enforcement agencies as Georgia House Bill 296 goes into full effect next year.
House Bill 296 states that law enforcement agencies statewide will be required to read and accept mobile driver's licenses as verified forms of ID beginning July 2027. Georgia law enforcement agencies are in various stages of preparation for the impending legislation and L-Tron is here to help. The L-Tron mDL Reader was designed to read mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) at traffic stops and operates with officer's existing ecitation software/RMS.
The L-Tron mDLR-1 is built to prioritize safety and situational awareness with minimal buttons and straightforward functionality. In addition to reading mobile IDs via QR code and NFC technology, the mDLR-1 reads the PDF-417 barcodes found on a traditional physical driver's license. The reader is secure, fast, easy-to-use and has no recurring costs.
Traffic Stop Workflow: When the Motorist Presents a Mobile ID (https://www.youtube.com/
About L-Tron
L-Tron has been in business for 50 years and has partnered with law enforcement agencies for over two decades. In addition to the mDLR-1, L-Tron's flagship products include the 4910LR (https://www.l-
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