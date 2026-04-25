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May 2026
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April 2026
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Texas, Georgia, New York and New Jersey Talents Bring Home the ULMII Award, Cash Prizes and More

By: Freelance Associates PR
 
 
Winners of the 2026 Baltimore ULMII
Winners of the 2026 Baltimore ULMII
BALTIMORE - April 28, 2026 - PRLog -- The "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference, celebrating 27 years, kicked off 2026 with one of two dates this year on Saturday April 18, 2026, for Baltimore. The ULMII Entertainment Conference, powered by Zoom,  offered a panel discussion, a professional showcase, and an international talent competition for singers, songwriters, dancers and actors. The top three scored acts in the competition walked away with the ULMII Award, cash prizes and the opportunity to take advantage of over $20,000 valued in free services and products. Last week talent from Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Buffalo, New York and Willingboro, New Jersey took home the big prize.

Leading the winners with 1st place is Houston native Anastasia Patoka-Smith who put on a show singing an Alicia Keys cover; followed by a tie for 2nd place by Taylor-Brinae who sang an impressive Whitney Houston cover from Atlanta and Alex Jay who sang acapella a Gospel favorite from Buffalo, and actress Kah'Ni Rich gave a passionate performance of a monologue taken from a Civil War era script from Willingboro. The very heavy globe shaped ULMII Award is a favorite of the younger winners, however, the older winners like the cash prizes of $500 for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place and $100 for 3rd place! The free services include vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy and consult from business management specialist Dr. Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Baltimore based  music producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production); admission into the Imagination Lunchbox Virtual Open Call Auditions during the 10th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adults' Film Festival to be held Sun. Sept. 20th from 12noon-1pmEST with directors who have projects on BET. Netflix, TUBI, etc.… courtesy of panelist Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com); an opportunity to attend the One Stop Business Shop Program of the Uplifting Minds II Foundation that guides and finances the launch of businesses for underrepresented populations, and a first listen of an original song for possible placement on a future soundtrack of film director Dwayne Buckle at 360 Sound and Vision ("Great Mysteries of Akhenaten" on TUBI).

Panelists included 3X Billboard Chart-Topper Robin Simone (The Robin Simone Hollywood Orchestra) of Picturesque Records; digital magazine publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com) the first black syndicated radio personality called "The Voice"; rapper/music producer Lil Hyste ("Up," "Ghetto Children") opening act for Hip-Hop's finest such as Kurrupt and Trina and former artist of Empire Records; LA Music Award nominated Pop artist Michele Vreeland (songwriting credit - "American Idol") from Xyla Records;  A&R specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Super Star Entertainment) who negotiated her artist a major record deal with Jive Records and a co-writing/co-producing deal with Kandi Burrus, and Christian radio host Dr. Winston Grier (The W.O.R.D. Podcast on Spotify) who is also an author, pastor and automotive business owner.

Held in partnership with The Baltimore Times, the Baltimore ULMII Entertainment Conference was hosted by Dr. Doresa Harvey, a multi-Stellar Award nominated radio personality (formerly iHeart and Radio One Baltimore) and moderated by ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com), a syndicated entertainment columnist with over one million readers a week. For the professional showcase panelists Lil Hyste and Michele Vreeland performed their latest singles.

Next "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference is coming from Los Angeles Saturday November 7, 2026, from 1 – 3pmPST/4-6pmEST hosted by Dr. Winston Grier (The WORD Podcast) and moderated by Dr. Moseley (www.UpliftingMinds2.com).

Feedback from the Baltimore ULMII Entertainment Conference is saying:

"Anastasia enjoyed the experience so much!" – Mother of contestant

"Another great ULMII for the books" – Host Dr. Doresa Harvey

"Dearest Dr. E….You and Dr. Harvey put on a wonderful production…I was sooo moved by the talent….excellent job!" – ULMII panelists Robin Simone

Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com.  You can also RSVP for the Los Angeles ULMII via EventBrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982051939707?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Photo: (left/top) Taylor-Brinae, right/top Anastasia, right/bottom Alex Jay, and left/bottom Kah'Ni Rich)

Media Contact
Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@aol.com
562-424-3836
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