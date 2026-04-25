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Texas, Georgia, New York and New Jersey Talents Bring Home the ULMII Award, Cash Prizes and More
By: Freelance Associates PR
Leading the winners with 1st place is Houston native Anastasia Patoka-Smith who put on a show singing an Alicia Keys cover; followed by a tie for 2nd place by Taylor-Brinae who sang an impressive Whitney Houston cover from Atlanta and Alex Jay who sang acapella a Gospel favorite from Buffalo, and actress Kah'Ni Rich gave a passionate performance of a monologue taken from a Civil War era script from Willingboro. The very heavy globe shaped ULMII Award is a favorite of the younger winners, however, the older winners like the cash prizes of $500 for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place and $100 for 3rd place! The free services include vocal or acting coaching session from A&R Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment);
Panelists included 3X Billboard Chart-Topper Robin Simone (The Robin Simone Hollywood Orchestra) of Picturesque Records; digital magazine publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com) the first black syndicated radio personality called "The Voice"; rapper/music producer Lil Hyste ("Up," "Ghetto Children") opening act for Hip-Hop's finest such as Kurrupt and Trina and former artist of Empire Records; LA Music Award nominated Pop artist Michele Vreeland (songwriting credit - "American Idol") from Xyla Records; A&
Held in partnership with The Baltimore Times, the Baltimore ULMII Entertainment Conference was hosted by Dr. Doresa Harvey, a multi-Stellar Award nominated radio personality (formerly iHeart and Radio One Baltimore) and moderated by ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com)
Next "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference is coming from Los Angeles Saturday November 7, 2026, from 1 – 3pmPST/4-6pmEST hosted by Dr. Winston Grier (The WORD Podcast) and moderated by Dr. Moseley (www.UpliftingMinds2.com).
Feedback from the Baltimore ULMII Entertainment Conference is saying:
"Anastasia enjoyed the experience so much!" – Mother of contestant
"Another great ULMII for the books" – Host Dr. Doresa Harvey
"Dearest Dr. E….You and Dr. Harvey put on a wonderful production…I was sooo moved by the talent….excellent job!" – ULMII panelists Robin Simone
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com. You can also RSVP for the Los Angeles ULMII via EventBrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Photo: (left/top) Taylor-Brinae, right/top Anastasia, right/bottom Alex Jay, and left/bottom Kah'Ni Rich)
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