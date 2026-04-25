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May 2026
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April 2026
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L-Tron to attend 2026 IACP Technology Conference

By: L-Tron
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - April 28, 2026 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce their attendance at the 2026 IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police) Technology Conference. The event will be held May 19-21 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas. The L-Tron team will introduce the new L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) at the conference, as well as feature L-Tron's solutions for law enforcement, the 4910LR Driver's License Scanner and OSCR360 Investigation System.

L-Tron's Julianne Pangal shares, "We look forward to attending IACP every year. The event presents a unique opportunity to connect with technology leaders in the Law Enforcement space. We are especially excited to gather feedback from attendees on our new L-Tron mobile driver's license reader – built to address traffic stops with both physical and mobile IDs."

Stop by L-Tron booth #211 at the 2026 IACP Technology Conference

At L-Tron's booth, visitors will have the opportunity to see and demo multiple law enforcement products. For over a decade, the 4910LR Driver's License Reader has served as the electronic citation solution for hundreds of agencies nationwide. The 4910LR allows officers to safely, quickly, and accurately complete citations. L-Tron offers a wide range of related eCitation products, including rugged laptops, tablets, mounting equipment, mobile printers, thermal media, and more.

The L-Tron mobile driver's license reader (mDLR-1) (https://www.l-tron.com/mdl-reader) was designed to meet the evolving needs of patrol officers. Keeping safety a priority, officers can maintain situational awareness while completing traffic stops with mobile IDs. Officers can also use the L-Tron mDL Reader to scan physical driver's licenses. The L-Tron mDLR-1 will work with your existing ecitation/RMS software. The reader is secure, durable, and built with flashlight and camera features for added functionality.

L-Tron's patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-tron.com/OSCR360) System is a multipurpose investigation and presentation tool. The system is invaluable for documenting, storing, organizing, and presenting evidence from crime scenes, crash scenes, search warrants, and more. With the OSCR360 software, investigators can create a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of any scene, leaving no detail up to the imagination in the courtroom.

The L-Tron team has supported numerous IACP conferences over the years, including Indianapolis in 2025, Charlotte in 2024, and Salt Lake City in 2023. This year, L-Tron's Julianne Pangal will be available at Booth #211.

About L-Tron

Founded in 1975, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of law enforcement and government agencies over the years. We are proud to support officers nationwide by developing purpose-built technology, attending and sponsoring educational conferences and organizations, providing training opportunities, and more. The L-Tron team is committed to providing our law enforcement clients with exceptional customer care and technical support. We are ISO 9001:2015-certified and hold ourselves to the highest quality standards. Your Success is Our Purpose!

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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:Law Enforcement Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
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