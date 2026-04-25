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L-Tron to attend 2026 IACP Technology Conference
By: L-Tron
L-Tron's Julianne Pangal shares, "We look forward to attending IACP every year. The event presents a unique opportunity to connect with technology leaders in the Law Enforcement space. We are especially excited to gather feedback from attendees on our new L-Tron mobile driver's license reader – built to address traffic stops with both physical and mobile IDs."
Stop by L-Tron booth #211 at the 2026 IACP Technology Conference
At L-Tron's booth, visitors will have the opportunity to see and demo multiple law enforcement products. For over a decade, the 4910LR Driver's License Reader has served as the electronic citation solution for hundreds of agencies nationwide. The 4910LR allows officers to safely, quickly, and accurately complete citations. L-Tron offers a wide range of related eCitation products, including rugged laptops, tablets, mounting equipment, mobile printers, thermal media, and more.
The L-Tron mobile driver's license reader (mDLR-1) (https://www.l-
L-Tron's patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-
The L-Tron team has supported numerous IACP conferences over the years, including Indianapolis in 2025, Charlotte in 2024, and Salt Lake City in 2023. This year, L-Tron's Julianne Pangal will be available at Booth #211.
About L-Tron
Founded in 1975, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of law enforcement and government agencies over the years. We are proud to support officers nationwide by developing purpose-built technology, attending and sponsoring educational conferences and organizations, providing training opportunities, and more. The L-Tron team is committed to providing our law enforcement clients with exceptional customer care and technical support. We are ISO 9001:2015-certified and hold ourselves to the highest quality standards. Your Success is Our Purpose!
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L-Tron
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