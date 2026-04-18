Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) Announces Strategic Partnership with Grocery Stars

CTCA x Grocery Stars

Contact

Nick Jarman

nick@thectca.org Nick Jarman

End

-- The Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization dedicated to advancing the trading card industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Grocery Stars, an emerging collectibles and media platform redefining how younger audiences engage with trading cards.The partnership marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a trade association and a next-generation collectibles brand operating at the intersection of sports, food, media, and youth engagement.Grocery Stars has developed a rapidly expanding ecosystem of more than 300 original, food-inspired characters such as Saquon Broccoli and Victor Wembanana designed to introduce children to collectible behavior before they enter the traditional licensed sports card market.Through this partnership, CTCA and Grocery Stars will collaborate on advancing industry standards and best practices for emerging collectible formats, supporting education and awareness initiatives for new collectors, providing insight into retail-driven collectible ecosystems including grocery-based distribution, and encouraging innovation and responsible growth across the collectibles landscape."This partnership represents the future of the hobby," said Nick Jarman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CTCA. "Grocery Stars is creating a new entry point into collecting, and together we are helping ensure that growth is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and long-term sustainability."The global trading card market is projected to exceed $6 billion by 2027, driven by increased demand, new formats, and broader audience participation.Grocery Stars is uniquely positioned within this growth by integrating collectibles into one of the most consistent consumer environments:the grocery store.Its model leverages high-frequency retail visits, family-based purchasing behavior, and the strong influence of children on buying decisions.This approach transforms traditional collectibles into a repeat-engagement experience, reinforcing the company's positioning as a media platform rather than a single product offering.The partnership will also strengthen alignment between emerging collectible platforms and established industry stakeholders by integrating Grocery Stars into CTCA's network of dealers, platforms, and industry professionals, supporting cross-industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, and promoting best practices around trust, transparency, and consumer protection."Grocery Stars sits at a unique intersection of sports, collectibles, and consumer culture," said Mike Vivalo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Stars. "Partnering with CTCA provides the industry alignment and credibility needed to scale responsibly while building something truly new for the next generation."The Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization dedicated to unifying, advocating for, and elevating the trading card industry. The organization works to establish standards, increase transparency, and support businesses and collectors across the hobby.For more information, visit www.thectca.org⁠Grocery Stars is a next-generation collectibles and media platform built around a universe of original, food-inspired characters designed to promote healthy eating while driving collectible behavior among kids and families. With growing retail interest, social traction, and scalable intellectual property, Grocery Stars is creating a new category within the collectibles industry.For more information visit: www.grocerystars.com