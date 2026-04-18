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Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) Announces Strategic Partnership with Grocery Stars
The partnership marks a first-of-its-
Grocery Stars has developed a rapidly expanding ecosystem of more than 300 original, food-inspired characters such as Saquon Broccoli and Victor Wembanana designed to introduce children to collectible behavior before they enter the traditional licensed sports card market.
Driving the Next Generation of Collectors
Through this partnership, CTCA and Grocery Stars will collaborate on advancing industry standards and best practices for emerging collectible formats, supporting education and awareness initiatives for new collectors, providing insight into retail-driven collectible ecosystems including grocery-based distribution, and encouraging innovation and responsible growth across the collectibles landscape.
"This partnership represents the future of the hobby," said Nick Jarman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CTCA. "Grocery Stars is creating a new entry point into collecting, and together we are helping ensure that growth is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and long-term sustainability."
Positioned at the Intersection of Major Consumer Trends
The global trading card market is projected to exceed $6 billion by 2027, driven by increased demand, new formats, and broader audience participation.
Grocery Stars is uniquely positioned within this growth by integrating collectibles into one of the most consistent consumer environments:
Its model leverages high-frequency retail visits, family-based purchasing behavior, and the strong influence of children on buying decisions.
This approach transforms traditional collectibles into a repeat-engagement experience, reinforcing the company's positioning as a media platform rather than a single product offering.
Expanding Industry Connectivity and Innovation
The partnership will also strengthen alignment between emerging collectible platforms and established industry stakeholders by integrating Grocery Stars into CTCA's network of dealers, platforms, and industry professionals, supporting cross-industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, and promoting best practices around trust, transparency, and consumer protection.
"Grocery Stars sits at a unique intersection of sports, collectibles, and consumer culture," said Mike Vivalo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Stars. "Partnering with CTCA provides the industry alignment and credibility needed to scale responsibly while building something truly new for the next generation."
About Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA)
The Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization dedicated to unifying, advocating for, and elevating the trading card industry. The organization works to establish standards, increase transparency, and support businesses and collectors across the hobby.
For more information, visit www.thectca.org
About Grocery Stars
Grocery Stars is a next-generation collectibles and media platform built around a universe of original, food-inspired characters designed to promote healthy eating while driving collectible behavior among kids and families. With growing retail interest, social traction, and scalable intellectual property, Grocery Stars is creating a new category within the collectibles industry.
For more information visit: www.grocerystars.com
Contact
Nick Jarman
nick@thectca.org
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