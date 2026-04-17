Plaza Mexico Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

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Mariluz Gonzalez

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Mariluz Gonzalez

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-- Plaza Mexico celebrates Mexico's victory at the Battle of Puebla with its annual Cinco de Mayo event full of tradition, culture, music, and community on May 3, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico will join the celebration by conducting a Cinco de Mayo Civic Ceremony. As part of the ceremony, they will be joined by the military band Aguilas de Mexicali and participating actors personifying historical figures.LA Galaxy will join us with a special inflatable wall that mimics a soccer goal, letting fans shoot a ball into one of five targets. This is part of the LA Galaxy's decades-long tradition of honoring the rich traditions, backgrounds, and cultures of its fans, players, and staff.The festivities include musical guests Plenazo Tribe, a vibrant musical collective that was part of Bad Bunny's halftime show at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Also performing are Los Caminantes, Manuel Bernal y Sus Allegados, Grupo Fuerza Letal, Buknas de Culiacan, El Internacional Grupo La Migra, Josie Sánchez, Gabriel Arteaga, Banda El Rosario de Jalisco, Roció La Tigrita, Elvira Pérez, Jazmyne Maravilla, and El Chilaquil with Nallely as the host.Lastly, this celebration will feature food vendors and arts & crafts for the entire family.Cinco de Mayo is celebrated annually on May 5, commemorating the Mexican army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under General Ignacio Zaragoza. The victory provided a moral boost for Mexico and, some argue, prevented France from aiding the Confederacy during the American Civil War.Plaza Mexico would like to thank many of the 'mercado' tenants for their support, as well as partners: LA Galaxy, Telemundo 52, and WSS.Throughout 2026, Plaza Mexico will be your go-to spot for programming a variety of events—from lively festivals and artisan markets to kids' activities, live music, and community celebrations.ABOUT PLAZA MEXICOLocated at 3100 E. Imperial Hwy in the emergent city of Lynwood California, only 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, Plaza Mexico is a unique 420,000 square foot retail, food, and office space blended together with Mexican culture to create an Hispanic wonderland of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plaza Mexico is bounded by Imperial Highway, Long Beach Boulevard, State Street, and the 105 Freeway, so no matter where you live you are never too far from this little piece of Mexico in Southern California.Plaza México stands as a cultural landmark in Lynwood, California, celebrating the beauty, history, and spirit of Mexico. Inspired by traditional Mexican architecture and iconic landmarks, the plaza was designed to transport visitors into the heart of Mexico through its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted details, and authentic sense of community.More than a shopping destination, Plaza México is a place where culture, commerce, and connection thrive. The plaza hosts a wide variety of events year-round — from traditional celebrations like Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias to live music, artisan markets, and family festivals that bring people together from across Southern California.Visitors can stroll through beautifully designed spaces that feature replicas of Mexico's most renowned monuments, including El Ángel de la Independencia, Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende, and Aztec Calendar. Each landmark offers a glimpse into Mexico's rich cultural heritage and provides a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a self-guided cultural tour right here in Lynwood.Whether you're visiting for shopping, dining, entertainment, or simply to connect with the vibrant Mexican culture, Plaza México invites you to experience a piece of Mexico — without leaving California.Plaza Mexico is located at:Plaza Mexico 3100 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Entrance + Parking: free, family-friendly, pet friendly all are welcome. Bring your lawn chairs.