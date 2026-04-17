News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ROC Orthopedics Builds on a Year of Growth, Innovation, and Recognition in 2026
Milestones in robotic surgery, expanded services, and regional honors position ROC for continued leadership in orthopedic care
By: ROC Orthopedics
In 2025, ROC surpassed 3,000 robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures, marking a significant milestone in the practice's commitment to precision-based orthopedic surgery. By leveraging advanced platforms such as the MAKO® Robotic-Arm System and ROSA® Robotic Knee System, ROC surgeons provide personalized surgical planning and highly accurate implant placement tailored to each patient's anatomy.
This milestone reflects not only surgical volume, but long-term investment in technology designed to improve outcomes, enhance recovery experiences, and support durable joint function.
In addition to robotic joint replacement, ROC surgeons continue to offer advanced procedures such as the muscle-sparing Jiffy Knee™ technique and ACL repair using the BEAR® Implant, an innovative approach that preserves native tissue and supports the body's natural healing response.
"Reaching this milestone represents years of focused investment in patient-centered systems, technology, and training," said James Ballard, M.D., a Board-Certified hip and knee replacement surgeon at ROC. "Our goal has always been to combine innovation with thoughtful care delivery to improve both outcomes and the patient experience."
Building on its surgical expertise, ROC expanded its integrated care model through the acquisition of ActiveEDGE Physical Therapy & Wellness Center. By bringing physical therapy into the ROC group, patients benefit from closer coordination between surgeons and rehabilitation specialists, streamlined communication, and continuity of care from diagnosis through recovery.
In addition to physical therapy services, ROC expanded its treatment offerings by adding a non-operative sports medicine specialist to the team. This growth enhances access to conservative treatment options such as image-guided injections, rehabilitation planning, and performance-
ROC also welcomed Heather Peterson, a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT, OTR/L), strengthening upper-extremity rehabilitation services and further aligning hand surgery with specialized therapy expertise. Together, these additions reflect ROC's commitment to providing comprehensive orthopedic care under one coordinated system.
ROC's commitment to innovation and patient care was recognized across the region in 2026. The practice was awarded the Gold for Best Medical Group in Tigard and Tualatin, and the Silver for Best Orthopedics in Rose City, while Mark Wagner, M.D. also received Silver for Best Doctor in the Rose City competition.
Additionally, Dr. James Ballard was named a Portland Monthly Top Doctor in 2026, reflecting peer recognition for clinical excellence and leadership in orthopedic care.
In 2026, ROC remains focused on advancing surgical precision, expanding non-operative solutions, and strengthening coordinated rehabilitation services. By combining robotic-assisted joint replacement, regenerative procedures, physical therapy integration, and specialty care expansion, ROC continues to lead with innovation while prioritizing the patient experience.
To learn more about ROC or schedule an appointment, please visit: https://rocpdx.com/
About Regenerative Orthopedic Care (ROC)
With three locations in Clackamas and Washington County, Oregon, ROC is an independent practice led by board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The multidisciplinary care team is dedicated to diagnosing and treating the widest range of orthopedic cases with care and expertise, providing surgical and non-operative orthopedic care to help patients return to an active lifestyle. For more information, visit www.rocpdx.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse