Century Cruises Celebrates One-Year Anniversary at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026

Century Cruises Marks Year of Growth at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026

By: Century Cruise

Century Cruises

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-- Century Cruises proudly marked its one-year anniversary at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, one of the world's leading cruise industry events, held annually in Miami Beach, that brings together cruise lines, suppliers, ports, and tourism leaders from around the world to network, conduct business, and explore the future of ocean and river cruising through conferences, exhibitions, and high-level panels. The company celebrated a year of significant growth, innovation, and expansion across its global river cruise operations.As part of the event, Century Cruises President David Fredericks participated in the prestigious "Presidents and CEOs of River Cruise" panel, where he joined other industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of river cruising. The company also hosted a dedicated hospitality suite, meeting with key partners, vendors, and travel advisors throughout the week. Century Cruises enhanced the experience by bringing exclusive cultural entertainment from China, including traditional lion dancers, offering attendees an immersive glimpse into Chinese culture.During the anniversary celebration, Century Cruises reflected on its strong performance in 2025. The company reported transporting over 160,000 guests across its China leisure travel programs, along with additional passengers in Europe and Egypt, bringing total global passenger volume to approximately 225,000 guests.Looking ahead, Century Cruises outlined ambitious expansion plans. With new tonnage being introduced across European rivers and the Nile, the company expects to operate four ships in Europe by 2028 and five ships in Egypt by 2029. These additions are projected to increase annual passenger capacity to more than 300,000 guests worldwide.The company also announced the upcoming launch of thein China in 2026, alongside two next-generation ultra-luxury river cruise ships on the Yangtze River, each accommodating 175 passengers. These vessels will feature advanced electronic propulsion systems, building on zero-carbon technologies already successfully implemented in China over the past five years.In line with its sustainability commitment, Century Cruises confirmed that its new European fleet will incorporate these same propulsion systems and will be constructed using 50% recycled steel."As we are guests on the rivers of Europe and the Nile, it is essential that we respect these environments,"said President David Fredericks. "We are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint while delivering exceptional guest experiences."The company also highlighted strong commercial performance, noting that China cruise sales in the United States exceeded expectations by more than 300% in 2025. A newly announced 17-night China itinerary will further expand offerings, featuring immersive experiences in emerging destinations, including the renowned Zhangjiajie region, famous for its dramatic landscapes known as the "Avatar Mountains."Century Cruises concluded its Seatrade presence by showcasing a video featuring testimonials from travelers and travel advisors, underscoring the brand's growing reputation and global support network.With continued innovation, expansion, and a focus on sustainability, Century Cruises is positioning itself as a leading force in the future of river cruising.Century Cruises is China's leading river cruise company, expanding its global footprint, with offices in Chongqing, Beijing, and Shanghai, as well as Pasadena, California; Sunrise, Florida; Basel, Switzerland;and Cairo, Egypt.