Solid Earth and Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® Launch Public Portal to Drive Consumer G

New GEPAR public portal focuses on delivering a "consumer-first" experience

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Rebecca Pearson

***@solidearth.com Rebecca Pearson

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-- Solid Earth and the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® (GEPAR), the region's premier trade association for real estate professionals, today announced the official launch of a new, high-performance public portal:. This modern digital platform is designed to provide a seamless search experience for home seekers while strengthening the connection between GEPAR members and the El Paso community."At GEPAR, our mission is to provide our members with the best possible tools to succeed in a competitive market," said. "This new website, powered by Solid Earth, is a strategic investment in our local market. It simplifies the search process for consumers and ensures that our members remain at the center of the real estate transaction through a professional, intuitive digital presence."The new GEPAR public portal focuses on delivering a "consumer-first"experience. By providing real-time listing data in a clean, easy-to-navigate interface, the site encourages local engagement and ensures that prospective buyers and sellers are connected directly to qualified GEPAR REALTORS®."We are proud to support GEPAR's vision of a more connected and accessible real estate market," said. "Websites are a strategic gateway for growth. By launching this new portal, GEPAR is ensuring its members have a sophisticated home base to showcase their expertise and serve the El Paso community for years to come."While Solid Earth is known for its robust suite of real estate infrastructure tools, this partnership highlights the company's specialized expertise in building high-traffic public portals. These websites are engineered to be fast, mobile-responsive, and optimized for lead generation, helping local associations reclaim their digital footprint.The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone in GEPAR's digital evolution, reinforcing the association's commitment to innovation and member value.Solid Earth is a technology partner building future-ready, interoperable tools that enhance security, visibility, and efficiency across the real estate ecosystem. Trusted by more than 425,000 users, Solid Earth delivers a seamless digital experience, from secure, centralized access management and frictionless Single Sign-On (SSO) to high-performance public portals that connect real estate professionals with home seekers. With a partner network including Miami REALTORS®, MRED, and Hive MLS, Solid Earth supports organizations nationwide. By bridging the gap between secure enterprise data and consumer-facing discovery, Solid Earth helps MLSs streamline daily workflows while strengthening identity, security, and market engagement.The Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® (GEPAR) is El Paso's largest professional trade association, representing more than 3,000 real estate professionals. GEPAR is dedicated to providing its members with the resources, education, and technology necessary to remain successful and ethical leaders in the evolving real estate industry.