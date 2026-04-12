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'Into the Cole: A Tribute to Nat King Cole' Arrives at Catalina Jazz Club starring Aaron Akins
Renaissance Entertainment Aaron Akins Brings his 'Into the Cole: A Tribute to Nat King Cole' Broadway Show to the Catalina Jazz Club June 18, 2026
By: Freelance Associates PR
Aaron Akins debuted in entertainment as an actor appearing in the music video for Billy Ocean's hit single "Suddenly." That music video has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube. He played the role of Jazz legend Herbie Hancock in the multi-Emmy Award winning comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." Aaron also has a role in the film "Split Decisions" starring Gene Hackman. You can also see Akins performing on the PBS show "Everybody"
"Into the Cole" became the title of his debut album. His debut single titled "I Just Wanna Love You" followed. That song appeared on the soundtrack of the psycho-thriller "Black Butterfly" starring Antonio Banderas streaming on Netflix. He went on to release his "What the World Needs" single and later recorded songs written by songwriter Henry Nemo who has written songs for Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, and Nat King Cole. The title of his sophomore album is "Mr. Nostalgia…" (Omen Records). Another Aaron Akins original is "God Made Women Beautiful." Aaron released his third album "Love is All Around" on his own label NAKICO Records. His latest single "When Do We Love" featuring Soul Music Hall of Famers' Walter and Wallace Scott (The Whispers) was released on 20th Century Jazz.
A Chicago native, Aaron Akins has a long legacy in entertainment that started when he was just nine years old singing as lead vocalist for his church's choir. He received a bachelor's degree in music business from Southern Illinois University, where he also played basketball on a scholarship. Staying focused on his music, after graduating, Aaron Akins relocated to Los Angeles where he landed many acting roles for music videos, television specials and movies.
Aaron went on to produce a remake of Nat King Cole's hit single "Mona Lisa" and released it as a single on NAKICO Records which received a warm welcome from radio stations across the country. His most notable single released from NAKICO Records is titled "God Made Women Beautiful" which was considered for a Grammy nomination.
Aaron Akins has a long list of other accolades that include the "Golden Star Halo Award" from Engage for Good. He has collaborated with Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, Stan Lathan ('The Steve Harvey Show') and Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones). Aaron performed as opening act for Bob Hope's "Original Kings of Comedy" that was held at the Hollywood Palladium. In 1999 Aaron Akins performed for the Pope at the Vatican, along with Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" and "Man in the Mirror") and Darryl Phinnessee (Michael Jackson 'This is It' Tour). You will often find Aaron performing at the North Sea Jazz Festival. http://www.AaronAkinsMusic.com http://www.CatalinaJazzClub.com
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