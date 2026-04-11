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April 2026
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Georgia's Only Night-Lit Par 3 Course Opens April 25 at Lanier Islands Resort

By: Lanier Islands Resort
 
 
The Six Is GAs Only Night-Lit Par 3 Course
The Six Is GAs Only Night-Lit Par 3 Course
BUFORD, Ga. - April 16, 2026 - PRLog -- A new type of golf experience for all skill levels has officially arrived in the Southeast. As part of a major investment to revolutionize its golf program, Lanier Islands Resort announced today that The Six will officially open on April 25th. Expected to make waves in the golf industry, The Six is Georgia's only night-lit, six-hole par 3 course. Set along Lake Lanier's shoreline, this much-anticipated addition reimagines the traditional golf experience with casual play, a social atmosphere, and a seamless transition from day to night. The course opens on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoons before transforming into a fully illuminated, after-dark experience.

"We've created something that simply doesn't exist anywhere else in Georgia," said Lanier Islands Resort President Matthew Bowling. "It's golf, but it's also entertainment. It's social, scenic, and it's designed to be fun for families, corporate groups, wedding parties, and groups of friends alike."

Featuring six holes ranging from 56 to 91 yards, The Six is built for fast-paced, highly replayable rounds. As daylight fades, the course comes alive under a network of elevated LED lighting, creating an atmosphere that blends competition with relaxed social energy. Beverage carts will be positioned on the course, music will play overhead, and a live camera feed will allow those off property to watch the action online. The course showcases premium artificial turf greens and tees with the same high-quality turf used on professional tours, delivering consistent playability, realistic bounce, and a high-quality putting surface that rolls at a 10 on the Stimpmeter.

The Six will open by 5 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays, with final tee times at 9 pm. Corporate and wedding groups can book tee times on any day of the week to accommodate their event dates. Reservations can be made by calling 678-318-7861 or visiting https://www.lanierislands.com/golf/the-six/. An average foursome will take approximately one hour, though pace may vary depending on group size and skill level. Irons, wedges, and putters are available for rent for guests without clubs.

The debut of The Six is just the beginning at Lanier Islands Resort. Later this spring, the lakeside destination will unveil its fully reimagined clubhouse, the Mike Williams Golf Center. Overlooking both the driving range and The Six, the clubhouse's new event pavilion will accommodate up to 180 guests and offer picturesque lake views alongside curated food and beverage experiences in the heart of the action. Inside, guests can also enjoy an elevated 19th Hole bar and lounge before and after the round.

Designed by former Augusta National Golf Club Superintendent Billy Fuller, the existing 18-hole championship Legacy Golf Course already boasts an impressive reputation. Since opening in 2009, it has become a favorite destination for golfers across the Southeast. With 14 of 18 holes offering sweeping views of Lake Lanier, the course has been referred to as the "Pebble Beach of the South" by Links Magazine. Its accolades include recognition among the 10 Best Lakeside Golf Courses in America by Men's Journal, Best Round of Golf in Atlanta by The Atlantan, and most recently, a #7 ranking on GolfPass's 2026 list of Top 25 Public Courses in Georgia.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, visit www.LanierIslands.com.
End
Source:Lanier Islands Resort
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Tags:Golf Courses GA
Industry:Tourism
Location:Buford - Georgia - United States
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