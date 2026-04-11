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Plaza Mexico Celebrates 'Festival Día del Niño'
A Festival Celebrating Children's Day Sunday, April 26, 2026
Día del Niño (Day of the Child) is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and many Latin American countries, dedicated to honoring children, promoting their well-being, and celebrating their rights.
'Festival Dia del Niño' will take place on Sunday, April 26; from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Register https://www.plazamexico.com/
The day will feature clown performances from the Jalisco, Mexico native, Huntington Park resident 'Tatis La Super Payasita', whose career spans over 25 years of bringing joy and fun to young audiences. Tatis will be joined by her crew of Power Clowns, who will entertain young and old with face painting, magic shows, balloon art, a photo opportunity on a red carpet, and raffles.
The Kid's Zone also features an arts & crafts area, with piñatas, music, and special treats. In addition music will be handled on the turntables by DJ Johnny. There will be resource booths and more surprise guests for the whole family.
Festival Día del Niño' would like to thank many of the 'mercado' tenants for their support and partners: Curacao, Intercambio Express, Pollo Campero, and WSS.
Throughout 2026, Plaza Mexico will be your go-to spot for programming a variety of events—from lively festivals and artisan markets to kids' activities, live music, and community celebrations.
ABOUT PLAZA MEXICO
Located at 3100 E. Imperial Hwy in the emergent city of Lynwood California, only 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, Plaza Mexico is a unique 420,000 square foot retail, food, and office space blended together with Mexican culture to create an Hispanic wonderland of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plaza Mexico is bounded by Imperial Highway, Long Beach Boulevard, State Street, and the 105 Freeway, so no matter where you live you are never too far from this little piece of Mexico in Southern California.
Plaza México stands as a cultural landmark in Lynwood, California, celebrating the beauty, history, and spirit of Mexico. Inspired by traditional Mexican architecture and iconic landmarks, the plaza was designed to transport visitors into the heart of Mexico through its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted details, and authentic sense of community.
More than a shopping destination, Plaza México is a place where culture, commerce, and connection thrive. The plaza hosts a wide variety of events year-round — from traditional celebrations like Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias to live music, artisan markets, and family festivals that bring people together from across Southern California.
Visitors can stroll through beautifully designed spaces that feature replicas of Mexico's most renowned monuments, including El Ángel de la Independencia, Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende, and Aztec Calendar. Each landmark offers a glimpse into Mexico's rich cultural heritage and provides a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a self-guided cultural tour right here in Lynwood.
Whether you're visiting for shopping, dining, entertainment, or simply to connect with the vibrant Mexican culture, Plaza México invites you to experience a piece of Mexico — without leaving California.
Plaza Mexico is located at:
Plaza Mexico 3100 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Entrance + Parking: free, family-friendly, pet friendly, bring your lawn chairs. All are welcome. https://www.plazamexico.com/
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