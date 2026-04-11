Maitrics Launches Agentic Brand Intelligence Platform for Challenger

The world's first brand intelligence platform built for challenger brands — no first-party data required, live in minutes, and built to compound in value the longer you use it.

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John Gower

***@maitrics.com John Gower

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-- Maitrics, the agentic brand intelligence platform, today announced its commercial launch and the opening of its early partner program — giving challenger brand and marketing leaders access to the same quality of intelligence that enterprise rivals have always had, at a fraction of the cost and complexity.The launch comes at a defining moment for challenger brands. PepsiCo's acquisitions of Poppi for $1.65 billion and Siete Foods for $1.2 billion confirm the commercial value of brands that have built audiences through social and digital marketing — yet these same brands have historically had no reliable way to connect that marketing spend to what actually happens at retail. Maitrics was built to close that gap.For too long, the intelligence needed to connect marketing signals to revenue has been locked behind enterprise budgets, complex integrations, and months of setup. Challenger brands — companies with $50M–$500M in revenue competing directly with Coca-Cola, Nike, or the category leader in their space — have had to make do with instinct, partial data, and tools that tell different stories. Maitrics was built to change that.Unlike existing tools that depend on a brand's own tracking infrastructure, Maitrics is built entirely on proprietary third-party data and gold standard partnerships with some of the world's leading data providers. Brands see exactly where they stand against competitors from day one — genuine like-for-like comparisons, with no data integration, no lengthy setup, and no dependency on their own first-party data."Marketing teams are drowning in dashboards and starving for answers. Every tool gives you more data, more charts, more noise — and none of it tells you what to do next or what is coming. No predictive ability. No clear action. Maitrics exists to change that — compounding knowledge that builds with every signal, every week, until the intelligence is deep enough to give you clear, trustworthy recommendations in seconds, not months."— John Gower, Co-Founder & CEO, MaitricsAt the heart of the platform is Eva, Maitrics' agentic intelligence layer. Eva actively reads marketing and brand signals, connects them to revenue outcomes, and surfaces clear, actionable answers — not more dashboards. The interface is built around the logic: so what, now what, what next?The early partner program opens today to a select cohort of challenger brands. Partners gain full access to the platform and work directly with the Maitrics team to shape the product around their specific brand needs — defining the answers, insights, and intelligence that matter most across every function that relies on brand and marketing data, from CFO to data analyst, from brand director to commercial lead.Drawing on three years of rich, proprietary signal data, Maitrics is also able to surface predictive intelligence — identifying where brand and marketing momentum is building or eroding before it shows up in revenue, and giving teams the lead time to act rather than react."Maitrics clusters marketing and brand signals into short-term performance and long-term brand building, and relates them to commercial outcomes. This gives challenger brands a clearer view of what's working now, what's building growth, and how their position is changing."— Tony Rimmer, CSO — founding team, MaitricsMaitrics' mission is to make brand and marketing performance as accessible and easy to understand as a credit score — so any challenger brand can see exactly where they stand and what to do next.If your marketing tools are telling different stories, your competitors are outpacing you with no clear explanation why, you're heading into a budget review without the evidence to defend your spend, or you simply know that better data should exist — the early partner program was built for you. There are only 10 places available and expressions of interest must be received by April 30th. Email: contact@maitrics.com.