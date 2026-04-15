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April 2026
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L-Tron to Attend 2026 ESLETS Conference in Saratoga Springs, NY

L-Tron is pleased to share that we will once again be attending the 2026 ESLETS Conference (Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety) in Saratoga Springs, NY from April 27-28th.
By: L-Tron
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - April 20, 2026 - PRLog -- Hosted by New York State Police, the annual ESLETS conference focuses on developing collaborative relationships among New York State law enforcement agencies, as well as providing traffic safety training opportunities for officers

L-Tron has proudly supported ESLETS for many years and looks forward to being present for this final year of the ESLETS Conference. Next year, the event will merge with the NYS Highway Safety Symposium. L-Tron team members, Andy McNeill and Ryan Gomez, will be in attendance, showcasing the company's 4910LR Driver's License Scanner, OSCR360 and the NEW L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1).

About L-Tron's eCitation Offerings:

The L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) is the company's most recent innovation. The device is designed to allow officers to read both mobile driver's licenses and physical IDs on the at a traffic stop. Officers can issue electronic citations without ever handling a motorist's device.

The mDLR-1 was built to prioritize officer safety by helping them maintain situational awareness while efficiently completing eCitations. The L-Tron mDL Reader can scan multiple IDs at once, including physical driver's licenses, and features a camera and flashlight for added convenience. Seamlessly integrating into the patrol vehicle, the mDLR-1 works with an agency's existing eCitation hardware and software.

A household name in law enforcement, L-Tron's 4910LR (https://www.l-tron.com/4910lr-demo) is designed to scan the barcode on the back of physical driver's licenses and automatically fill the motorist's data into an Officer's eCitation software. The 4910LR provides a safe, ergonomic, quick and accurate means of completing electronic citations. The 4910LR is currently being used in thousands of municipalities across the country.

The patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360) is a multipurpose tool used to document, organize, and present evidence from crime and crash scenes, creating a virtual walkthrough for investigation and prosecution.

In addition to its flagship products, L-Tron also supplies agencies with electronic citation (https://www.l-tron.com/solutions/electronic-ticketing-e-citation) equipment, including MDTS, laptops, tablets, mounting equipment, mobile printers, and more. Stop by our booth at ESLETS to see these products in action and chat with the team.

About L-Tron

Founded in 1975, L-Tron is a longtime New York State business with over 25 years of working with and for law enforcement agencies. We are proud to regularly support law enforcement organizations and educational/training conferences nationwide. The L-Tron team is also committed to customer service excellence and technical support. Your Success is our Purpose!

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L-Tron
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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Government
Location:Saratoga Springs - New York - United States
Subject:Events
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