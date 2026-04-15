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L-Tron to Attend 2026 ESLETS Conference in Saratoga Springs, NY
L-Tron is pleased to share that we will once again be attending the 2026 ESLETS Conference (Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety) in Saratoga Springs, NY from April 27-28th.
By: L-Tron
L-Tron has proudly supported ESLETS for many years and looks forward to being present for this final year of the ESLETS Conference. Next year, the event will merge with the NYS Highway Safety Symposium. L-Tron team members, Andy McNeill and Ryan Gomez, will be in attendance, showcasing the company's 4910LR Driver's License Scanner, OSCR360 and the NEW L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1).
About L-Tron's eCitation Offerings:
The L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) is the company's most recent innovation. The device is designed to allow officers to read both mobile driver's licenses and physical IDs on the at a traffic stop. Officers can issue electronic citations without ever handling a motorist's device.
The mDLR-1 was built to prioritize officer safety by helping them maintain situational awareness while efficiently completing eCitations. The L-Tron mDL Reader can scan multiple IDs at once, including physical driver's licenses, and features a camera and flashlight for added convenience. Seamlessly integrating into the patrol vehicle, the mDLR-1 works with an agency's existing eCitation hardware and software.
A household name in law enforcement, L-Tron's 4910LR (https://www.l-
The patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-
In addition to its flagship products, L-Tron also supplies agencies with electronic citation (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
Founded in 1975, L-Tron is a longtime New York State business with over 25 years of working with and for law enforcement agencies. We are proud to regularly support law enforcement organizations and educational/
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L-Tron
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