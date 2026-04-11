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Anglepoint named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer
Customer feedback reflects high satisfaction and willingness to recommend
By: Anglepoint
The Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report provides a customer-driven perspective on the SAM managed services market, based on vetted, verified reviews from end-user clients. Vendors are evaluated across User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience.
We feel Anglepoint's placement reflects positive customer experience and engagement. Anglepoint received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on 74 reviews, as of 31 January 2026, with 94% of reviewers indicating a willingness to recommend its services.
"This recognition is grounded in direct client feedback from organizations that expect the highest standards. It reflects the consistency of our execution and the outcomes we deliver as they navigate increasing complexity,"
As software, SaaS, and cloud environments continue to expand, enterprises are under pressure to improve visibility, control costs, and strengthen governance. That requires more than insight, it requires consistent execution.
Anglepoint partners with Fortune 1000 enterprises to operationalize software and cloud management through SAM and ITAM managed services, along with FinOps and license optimization services. By combining experienced practitioners with technology-enabled services, Anglepoint helps organizations shift from reactive cost management to a more proactive approach to technology investment. This approach delivers measurable outcomes, including cost savings, reduced risk, and improved operational control.
We believe this Gartner placement reinforces Anglepoint's approach: strategic execution, strong client partnership, and results that scale with the evolving needs of global enterprises.
Download the report: https://www.anglepoint.com/
About Gartner Peer Insights™
Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals.
Disclaimer
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Managed Services, Peer Contributors, 31 March 2026.
Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Anglepoint
Founded in 2009, Anglepoint is the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 1000 enterprises seeking to optimize technology investments, reduce risk, and drive strategic value through world-class Software Asset Management (SAM), SaaS, FinOps, and Green IT services. Recognized as a global leader in ITAM Managed Services, Anglepoint delivers measurable outcomes through deep, technology-enabled expertise and a comprehensive services portfolio. For more information, visit anglepoint.com.
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NINICO| Diandra Weldon
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