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April 2026
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OPTIZMO™ Releases 2025 Email Opt-Out Infographic

The annual infographic analyzes hundreds of millions of opt-out requests from 2025, focusing on timing, geographic location, and device trends.
By: OPTIZMO Technologies
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 15, 2026 - PRLog -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and compliance solutions, announces the release of the latest edition in its annual Email Opt-Out Infographic series. The new release analyzes consumer email opt-out request data collected and processed by the company over the course of 2025.

Despite constant industry disruption over the years, from a global pandemic to evolving inbox requirements, regulations, and the rapid rise of AI, email marketing remains one of the most effective and resilient digital marketing channels. The 2025 infographic explores the nuances of when, where, and how opt-outs occurred during the year, delivering valuable insights into evolving consumer behavior around their inboxes and overall email preferences.

Highlights and Insights from the 2025 Infographic
  • North America returned to nearly 90% of total opt-out volume in 2025, further suggesting that the increase in international activity seen in 2023 was an outlier rather than an emerging trend.
  • Yahoo! retained its position as the leading email domain for opt-out activity for the third consecutive year, though AOL saw the biggest increase of any domain, jumping 7.32% in its share of total opt-outs year-over-year.
  • January 2025 accounted for the highest share of annual opt-outs recorded in the infographic series' history, with monthly distribution also proving more volatile than in prior years.
  • Opt-outs from Linux users saw a significant jump in activity, rising from 0.37% in 2024 to 5.48% in 2025 - the most notable OS shift recorded in the infographic series' history.

Opt-outs have long carried a negative connotation in email marketing, but negative marketing signals are every bit as valuable for email marketers to understand as positive KPIs. Understanding when, where, and how recipients are unsubscribing can be highly useful in a well-rounded optimization program, and negative signal data remains one of the most underutilized sources of audience intelligence available to email marketers.

The 2025 Email Opt-Out Infographic is now available for download on the OPTIZMO website at: https://optizmo.com/2025-email-opt-out-infographic/

OPTIZMO has been producing these annual infographics since 2018, offering a unique look into email data trends not available anywhere else in the industry. All past editions of the infographic are available on the OPTIZMO website (https://optizmo.com/resources/research-and-thought-leader...).

About OPTIZMO
OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:
Antonio Jones
Marketing Manager
antonio@optizmo.com

Tom Wozniak
Chief Operating Officer
tom@optizmo.com

Media Contact
antonio@optizmo.com
End
Source:OPTIZMO Technologies
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Tags:Email Opt-Outs
Industry:Marketing
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
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