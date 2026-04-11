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OPTIZMO™ Releases 2025 Email Opt-Out Infographic
The annual infographic analyzes hundreds of millions of opt-out requests from 2025, focusing on timing, geographic location, and device trends.
By: OPTIZMO Technologies
Despite constant industry disruption over the years, from a global pandemic to evolving inbox requirements, regulations, and the rapid rise of AI, email marketing remains one of the most effective and resilient digital marketing channels. The 2025 infographic explores the nuances of when, where, and how opt-outs occurred during the year, delivering valuable insights into evolving consumer behavior around their inboxes and overall email preferences.
Highlights and Insights from the 2025 Infographic
Opt-outs have long carried a negative connotation in email marketing, but negative marketing signals are every bit as valuable for email marketers to understand as positive KPIs. Understanding when, where, and how recipients are unsubscribing can be highly useful in a well-rounded optimization program, and negative signal data remains one of the most underutilized sources of audience intelligence available to email marketers.
The 2025 Email Opt-Out Infographic is now available for download on the OPTIZMO website at: https://optizmo.com/
OPTIZMO has been producing these annual infographics since 2018, offering a unique look into email data trends not available anywhere else in the industry. All past editions of the infographic are available on the OPTIZMO website (https://optizmo.com/
About OPTIZMO
OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.
Media Contact:
Antonio Jones
Marketing Manager
antonio@optizmo.com
Tom Wozniak
Chief Operating Officer
tom@optizmo.com
Media Contact
antonio@optizmo.com
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