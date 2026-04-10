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April 2026
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CIMdata to Reveal 2026 Global PLM Status & Trends: Navigating the Era of Augmented Intelligence

This annual educational webinar will share results from CIMdata's 2026 global PLM status and trends survey.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata's May 2026 Educational Webinar
CIMdata's May 2026 Educational Webinar
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 14, 2026 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the Digital Transformation it enables, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "2026 PLM Status & Trends." The webinar will take place on Thursday, 14 May 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and last for one hour.

This eagerly awaited annual webinar provides exclusive insight into CIMdata's global PLM Status & Trends research survey results. Each year, the cumulative research aims to deepen the global PLM community's collective understanding of the status, drivers, and preconditions required for companies to derive value from their PLM investments.

Key topics include spending trends, implementation focus, and value perception across the executive suite. Additionally, the webinar will highlight critical industry disruptors, featuring a deep dive into Augmented Intelligence, one of CIMdata's "Critical Dozen" elements essential for successful digital transformation.

Attendees will gain the insights needed to:
  • Analyze current PLM usage and spending trends across the global PLM ecosystem.
  • Identify the specific business processes currently being revolutionized by PLM.
  • Benchmark the drivers and preconditions required to maximize value from PLM investments.
  • Gain Insights into how the C-suite perceives the strategic value of PLM today.
  • Discover the primary focus areas of industry-leading companies for the year ahead.

According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President & CEO and the host for this webinar, "The global PLM Ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, especially in this new era of artificial intelligence. In many cases, the rate of new technology introduction is increasing, along with heightened focus on business processes and organizations' push to digitally transform. To be successful, companies need to constantly understand and evaluate where the PLM industry is at and where it is going so that they can achieve maximum value."

Peter Bilello has over 35 years of experience developing business-enabling IT solutions for research, engineering, and manufacturing organizations worldwide. He has participated in PLM analysis, selection, implementation, and training; CAD/CAM/CAE/CIM implementation and management; synchronous and lean manufacturing consulting; software engineering; and general data management strategy development and support. He has authored numerous papers and research reports on PLM and related topics, and his articles, commentaries, and perspectives have appeared in publications throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

This webinar will be useful to a broad audience, including executives, directors, and managers responsible for PLM initiatives, those responsible for digital transformation, PLM team leaders, PLM team members, PLM users, product managers, IT leadership, solution providers, and anyone else who wants to understand the trends and status of the global PLM industry.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/2026-plm-status-trends. To register for this webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1547580659889096797.

Contact
CIMdata
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Source:CIMdata
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Tags:Plm
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
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