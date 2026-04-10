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CIMdata to Reveal 2026 Global PLM Status & Trends: Navigating the Era of Augmented Intelligence
This annual educational webinar will share results from CIMdata's 2026 global PLM status and trends survey.
By: CIMdata
This eagerly awaited annual webinar provides exclusive insight into CIMdata's global PLM Status & Trends research survey results. Each year, the cumulative research aims to deepen the global PLM community's collective understanding of the status, drivers, and preconditions required for companies to derive value from their PLM investments.
Key topics include spending trends, implementation focus, and value perception across the executive suite. Additionally, the webinar will highlight critical industry disruptors, featuring a deep dive into Augmented Intelligence, one of CIMdata's "Critical Dozen" elements essential for successful digital transformation.
Attendees will gain the insights needed to:
According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President & CEO and the host for this webinar, "The global PLM Ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, especially in this new era of artificial intelligence. In many cases, the rate of new technology introduction is increasing, along with heightened focus on business processes and organizations' push to digitally transform. To be successful, companies need to constantly understand and evaluate where the PLM industry is at and where it is going so that they can achieve maximum value."
Peter Bilello has over 35 years of experience developing business-enabling IT solutions for research, engineering, and manufacturing organizations worldwide. He has participated in PLM analysis, selection, implementation, and training; CAD/CAM/CAE/
This webinar will be useful to a broad audience, including executives, directors, and managers responsible for PLM initiatives, those responsible for digital transformation, PLM team leaders, PLM team members, PLM users, product managers, IT leadership, solution providers, and anyone else who wants to understand the trends and status of the global PLM industry.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
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CIMdata
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