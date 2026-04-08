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IHANA Global Introduces DDP Delivery and Net 90 ROG Payment Terms for US Retailers and Wholesalers
Minneapolis-Based Sourcing Partner Offers Retail Buyers Delivered Duty Paid Logistics and 90-Day Post-Receipt Payment — a Combination Rarely Available in Global Private Label Sourcing
By: IHANA RETAIL GROUP
The commercial structure — which delivers finished, retail-ready product to a buyer's distribution center with all freight, customs, and duties managed by IHANA, and payment due 90 days from verified receipt — represents a significant departure from standard international sourcing terms and is designed to reduce working capital burden and logistical complexity for retail buying organizations.
A NEW STANDARD FOR RETAIL SOURCING TERMS
Standard international private label sourcing typically requires retail buyers to commit capital through upfront deposits and pre-shipment payments, while managing international freight and customs clearance independently under FOB (Free on Board) terms. IHANA's program inverts this structure entirely.
Under IHANA's DDP delivery model, the company manages international freight, customs brokerage, import duties, and domestic drayage from the manufacturing facility to the retailer's US distribution center. The price quoted to the buyer is the landed, duty-paid price — with no additional charges after delivery.
Under IHANA's Net 90 ROG payment terms, payment is due 90 days from the date product is received and verified at the buyer's distribution center — not from invoice date or ship date. No upfront deposits are required. No pre-shipment payments are required.
"Most retail buyers have never seen DDP and Net 90 ROG offered together on an international sourcing program," said IHANA Global. "We built our commercial model around these terms deliberately, because the right structure puts working capital flexibility on the buyer's side of the relationship — not ours. That's where it belongs."
WORKING CAPITAL IMPACT
The combined effect of DDP delivery and Net 90 ROG payment creates a program structure with significant working capital advantages for retail buying organizations.
Under standard FOB import terms with deposit requirements, a buyer may commit full program capital weeks before product ships — and months before peak sell-through revenue is collected. Under IHANA's structure, zero capital is committed until 90 days after product arrives at the buyer's DC. For seasonal programs, this means payment is often due after peak retail sell-through has begun, with inventory turn partially funding the payment.
The structure also simplifies internal finance approval for new vendor relationships. Programs that require significant upfront capital commitment routinely face additional approval layers; programs on Net 90 ROG terms — where capital is not committed until product is received and verified — present a materially lower risk profile to buying organization finance teams.
MULTI-REGION MANUFACTURING
IHANA Global's programs are supported by manufacturing relationships across three regions, with origin selection driven by product requirements, cost targets, and the buyer's existing tariff exposure:
All programs — regardless of manufacturing origin — are delivered DDP to US retailer distribution centers on Net 90 ROG payment terms.
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
IHANA Global's DDP / Net 90 ROG programs are available across the following categories:
ABOUT IHANA GLOBAL
IHANA Global, operating as IHANA Retail Group, is a multi-category global sourcing partner headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company delivers private label home goods, candles, metal décor, and seasonal product to US retailers on DDP delivery terms and Net 90 ROG payment. Manufacturing relationships span China, India, and Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.ihanaglobal.com
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