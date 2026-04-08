IHANA Global Introduces DDP Delivery and Net 90 ROG Payment Terms for US Retailers and Wholesalers

Minneapolis-Based Sourcing Partner Offers Retail Buyers Delivered Duty Paid Logistics and 90-Day Post-Receipt Payment — a Combination Rarely Available in Global Private Label Sourcing

By: IHANA RETAIL GROUP

China — for complex fabrication, high-volume glass and ceramics, and categories where manufacturing sophistication and production consistency at scale create quality advantages

India — for candles, fragrance products, and décor categories where lower US tariff rates on Indian-origin goods create material landed cost advantages over Chinese-origin equivalents

Southeast Asia — for programs where regional duty structures or labor economics further optimize total landed cost

Decorative candles and fragrance products

Metal and mixed-material home décor

Holiday and seasonal gift product

General home goods for off-price and value retail placement

Contact

Public Relations

***@ihanaglobal.com Public Relations

End

-- IHANA Global (IHANA Retail Group), a multi-category global sourcing partner serving US off-price and mass market retailers, today announced the formal introduction of its DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) delivery and Net 90 ROG (Receipt of Goods) payment terms program for retail private label buyers across home goods, candles, metal décor, and seasonal product categories.The commercial structure — which delivers finished, retail-ready product to a buyer's distribution center with all freight, customs, and duties managed by IHANA, and payment due 90 days from verified receipt — represents a significant departure from standard international sourcing terms and is designed to reduce working capital burden and logistical complexity for retail buying organizations.Standard international private label sourcing typically requires retail buyers to commit capital through upfront deposits and pre-shipment payments, while managing international freight and customs clearance independently under FOB (Free on Board) terms. IHANA's program inverts this structure entirely.the company manages international freight, customs brokerage, import duties, and domestic drayage from the manufacturing facility to the retailer's US distribution center. The price quoted to the buyer is the landed, duty-paid price — with no additional charges after delivery.payment is due 90 days from the date product is received and verified at the buyer's distribution center — not from invoice date or ship date. No upfront deposits are required. No pre-shipment payments are required."Most retail buyers have never seen DDP and Net 90 ROG offered together on an international sourcing program," said IHANA Global. "We built our commercial model around these terms deliberately, because the right structure puts working capital flexibility on the buyer's side of the relationship — not ours. That's where it belongs."The combined effect of DDP delivery and Net 90 ROG payment creates a program structure with significant working capital advantages for retail buying organizations.Under standard FOB import terms with deposit requirements, a buyer may commit full program capital weeks before product ships — and months before peak sell-through revenue is collected. Under IHANA's structure, zero capital is committed until 90 days after product arrives at the buyer's DC. For seasonal programs, this means payment is often due after peak retail sell-through has begun, with inventory turn partially funding the payment.The structure also simplifies internal finance approval for new vendor relationships. Programs that require significant upfront capital commitment routinely face additional approval layers; programs on Net 90 ROG terms — where capital is not committed until product is received and verified — present a materially lower risk profile to buying organization finance teams.IHANA Global's programs are supported by manufacturing relationships across three regions, with origin selection driven by product requirements, cost targets, and the buyer's existing tariff exposure:All programs — regardless of manufacturing origin — are delivered DDP to US retailer distribution centers on Net 90 ROG payment terms.IHANA Global's DDP / Net 90 ROG programs are available across the following categories:IHANA Global, operating as IHANA Retail Group, is a multi-category global sourcing partner headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company delivers private label home goods, candles, metal décor, and seasonal product to US retailers on DDP delivery terms and Net 90 ROG payment. Manufacturing relationships span China, India, and Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.ihanaglobal.com