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April 2026
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Isatong.AI And Excellent In Education World's Watch Party For NASA Artemis II Moon Mission Reentry

Isatong.ai and Excellent in Education UK invite students and scientists worldwide to the world's largest free media watch party for NASA's Artemis II Moon Mission crew reentry on April 10, 2026. Join live NASA coverage, AI-powered sessions.
By: Isatong.ai
 
 
Nasa Sapce Moon Mission 2026 2
Nasa Sapce Moon Mission 2026 2
NEW YORK - April 10, 2026 - PRLog -- Isatong.AI, a global leader in enterprise artificial intelligence solutions, and Excellent in Education UK (excellentineducation.org.uk), a premier organization dedicated to advancing excellence in STEM education, today announced a joint initiative to host the world's largest media watch party for NASA's Artemis II crew reentry.This historic event marks the return of the four Artemis II astronauts — NASA's Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen — following their groundbreaking mission around the Moon. Launched on April 1, 2026, Artemis II is NASA's first crewed lunar voyage in over 50 years.The global media watch party will broadcast live NASA coverage with expert commentary, AI-powered educational sessions, and real-time discussions on space exploration, artificial intelligence, and inspiration for future innovators. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT, with the Orion spacecraft's atmospheric reentry and Pacific Ocean splashdown expected around 8:07 p.m. EDT.All students, scientists, educators, families, and space enthusiasts are invited to participate free of charge. Join via isatong.ai or excellentineducation.org.uk for:
  • Live NASA footage with expert panel discussions
  • AI-driven Q&A sessions
  • STEM learning resources and interactive challenges for students
  • Global networking opportunities
Isaac Udotong, Founder of ISATONG.AI and former NASA consultant with over 30 years of experience in advanced IT infrastructures, stated:
"As someone who has contributed to NASA's missions, I am honored to help bring this historic moment to millions of students and scientists worldwide. Artemis II is a catalyst for AI innovation, global education, and human discovery." A spokesperson for Excellent in Education UK added:
"We believe every student deserves the chance to witness history and dream big. This media watch party connects young minds directly to cutting-edge science and technology."

Event Details This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and AI pioneers through real-world space exploration.

About ISATONG.AI

ISATONG.AI is an international provider of enterprise artificial intelligence systems and next-generation technology solutions. Founded by Isaac Udotong, the company empowers organizations to adopt practical AI through pilot programs, specialized training, and scalable deployment strategies. With a legacy in IT services dating back to the 1990s, Isatong has supported institutions including the British Government, bringing decades of experience to modern AI transformation. Learn more at https://isatong.ai.

About Excellent in Education UK
Excellent in Education (excellentineducation.org.uk) is a UK-based organization committed to promoting excellence in education with a strong focus on STEM and global learning opportunities.

Media Contacts:
Isaac Udotong
Founder & CEO, ISATONG.AI
Email: info@isatong.ai
Phone: +1 609-760-0196
Excellent in Education UK Press Office
Email: press@excellentineducation.org.ukJoin the world's largest media watch party at isatong.ai
#ArtemisII #NASAReentry #STEMEducation

Contact
Isatong.ai
press@isatong.ai
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Source:Isatong.ai
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Tags:#NASAReentry
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
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Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2026
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