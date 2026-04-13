News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Isatong.AI And Excellent In Education World's Watch Party For NASA Artemis II Moon Mission Reentry
Isatong.ai and Excellent in Education UK invite students and scientists worldwide to the world's largest free media watch party for NASA's Artemis II Moon Mission crew reentry on April 10, 2026. Join live NASA coverage, AI-powered sessions.
By: Isatong.ai
"As someone who has contributed to NASA's missions, I am honored to help bring this historic moment to millions of students and scientists worldwide. Artemis II is a catalyst for AI innovation, global education, and human discovery." A spokesperson for Excellent in Education UK added:
"We believe every student deserves the chance to witness history and dream big. This media watch party connects young minds directly to cutting-edge science and technology."
Event Details
About ISATONG.AI
ISATONG.AI is an international provider of enterprise artificial intelligence systems and next-generation technology solutions. Founded by Isaac Udotong, the company empowers organizations to adopt practical AI through pilot programs, specialized training, and scalable deployment strategies. With a legacy in IT services dating back to the 1990s, Isatong has supported institutions including the British Government, bringing decades of experience to modern AI transformation. Learn more at https://isatong.ai.
About Excellent in Education UK
Excellent in Education (excellentineducation.org.uk)
Media Contacts:
Isaac Udotong
Founder & CEO, ISATONG.AI
Email: info@isatong.ai
Phone: +1 609-760-0196
Excellent in Education UK Press Office
Email: press@excellentineducation.org.ukJoin the world's largest media watch party at isatong.ai
#ArtemisII #NASAReentry #STEMEducation
Contact
Isatong.ai
press@isatong.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2026