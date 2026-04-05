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April 2026
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Georgia's Lanier Islands Resort Garners Coveted Condé Nast Readers Choice Award Nomination

By: Lanier Islands Resort
 
 
Lanier Islands Resort Nominated For Esteemed Award
Lanier Islands Resort Nominated For Esteemed Award
BUFORD, Ga. - April 9, 2026 - PRLog -- Representing the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, offering both inspiration and vital intel, Condé Nast Traveler has announced the nominees for its prestigious Readers' Choice Awards. Georgia's Lanier Islands Resort is honored to be counted among them for the first time in the lakeside destination's 52-year history. Targeted investments and a culture of continuous enhancement have elevated the guest experience at the Buford, GA-based resort in recent years. Of late, those investments include the debut of a new event venue – The Lakeside Chapel and Gardens, a $3M room refresh at the resort's flagship hotel – Legacy Lodge and LakeHouses, and a $2.5M investment at its waterfront 18-hole Legacy Golf Course – including a reimagining of its clubhouse and the introduction of the state's only night-lit, Par-3 course, The Six.

"It is beyond gratifying to earn the attention of an international powerhouse like Condé Nast Traveler," said Lanier Islands Resort President Matthew Bowling. "And to be included alongside such incredible destinations as The Ritz Carlton Dubai and Four Seasons Resort Nevis is truly humbling. We're proud of the momentum we've built and remain focused on continuing to elevate the resort for our guests. To those guests who voted in our favor, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and look forward to seeing you soon! For those who have never experienced Lanier Islands Resort or haven't been in years, we invite you to come experience the NEW Lanier Islands Resort – same beautiful backdrop, but with a whole new attitude and host of new experiences."

Condé Nast Traveler isn't the only media outlet to recognize the transformation underway at Lanier Islands Resort. The destination has recently received a Readers' Choice Award and Radiant Resorts Award from ConventionSouth magazine, was honored by Georgia Business Journal as a Best of Georgia Vacation Destination, was listed among the Top Five Public Golf Courses in Georgia by GolfPass, was declared the Best Round of Golf in Atlanta by The Atlantan magazine, and had its superlative wedding venues and services honored with The Knot's 2025 Best of Weddings and WeddingWire's 2025 Couples Choice Awards. It has also been nominated for a Stella Award from Northstar Meeting Group.

Located 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford and spanning over 1,200 acres of breathtaking landscapes on the southernmost shores of Lake Lanier, Lanier Islands Resort (https://www.lanierislands.com/) offers an array of accommodations and dining establishments, the 18-hole Legacy Golf Course and The Six Par 3 Course, Tranquility Spa, over a dozen indoor and outdoor event venues, and more. The resort's onsite recreation partners – Margaritaville at Lanier Islands – further enhance this Southern destination's allure with its beach, marina, Fins Up Water Park, and additional dining and entertainment options.

Voting for the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards is open now through June 30, 2026. Winners will be announced in October and featured in Condé Nast Traveler's November issue. Fans of Lanier Islands Resort can cast their vote at https://www.cntraveler.com/story/vote-readers-choice-awards. It is listed under the Resorts category as Lake Lanier Islands Resort.
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Source:Lanier Islands Resort
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Tags:Resorts GA
Industry:Travel
Location:Buford - Georgia - United States
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