CreatorFlo Launches the First Business Suite Built Exclusively for Creators

New app helps UGC creators and influencers manage brand deals, invoices, pitches, and AI-powered inbox management — all in one place. Launching May 1, 2026 at creatorfloapp.com.

Contact

Des Zuniga

CreatorFlo

San Diego, CA 92101

***@creatorfloapp.com Des ZunigaCreatorFloSan Diego, CA 92101

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-- CreatorFlo, the first business management suite designed exclusively for content creators, officially launches on May 1, 2026. Built by UGC creator and entrepreneur Des Zuniga, CreatorFlo solves a problem that nearly every working creator knows all too well: running a professional business from a patchwork of notes apps, spreadsheets, DMs, and calendar reminders."I was leaving money on the table because my business was scattered across ten different apps," said Zuniga. "I built the tool I wished existed."The result is CreatorFlo — a progressive web app (PWA) available on both iOS and Android — that consolidates every aspect of a creator's business workflow into a single, elegant platform. Available free to start at creatorfloapp.com.A Complete Creator Business SuiteAt its core, CreatorFlo features a real-time deal tracker that lets creators manage brand partnerships by status — To Do, In Progress, In Review, Done, Invoiced, and Paid. Its AI-powered Contract Scanner can read any uploaded document — PDF, Word file, or even a screenshot of a DM — and automatically fill in deal details including client name, deliverables, rate, due dates, and usage rights.One-tap invoice generation pulls a creator's business information, payment preferences, and deal details automatically, allowing professional invoices to be created and sent in seconds. A built-in Rate Calculator guides creators on exactly what to charge based on their experience level, platform, deliverable type, and usage rights.The app's dashboard features "Today's Flo," an AI-powered daily task selector that prioritizes the five most important tasks based on a creator's active deals and deadlines. A Brain Dump tool lets creators instantly capture ideas that are automatically organized into a searchable Ideas Folder — where AI can expand any saved idea into a full content brief.FloPro and Studio: Tools for Serious CreatorsCreatorFlo offers three tiers. The free plan includes the deal tracker, rate calculator, invoice generator, and creator glossary. FloPro ($24/month) unlocks the Pitch Template Generator, Contract Maker, Media Kit Builder, Tax Summary, Batch Filming Scheduler, and an Hourly Rate Reality Check.The Studio tier ($39/month) adds an AI-powered Gmail inbox manager that scans a creator's email, identifies every brand inquiry, and automatically labels each one as Promising, Maybe, or Pass. Creators can then generate a fully drafted professional reply in seconds.CreatorFlo also includes a built-in Refer & Earn program — every user gets a unique referral link and earns a monthly commission when referred users subscribe.CreatorFlo launches publicly on May 1, 2026 at creatorfloapp.com. Follow along at @CreatorFloApp on Instagram.About CreatorFlo: CreatorFlo is the first all-in-one business suite built specifically for content creators. Founded by Des Zuniga, a UGC creator and entrepreneur based in San Diego, CA. Contact: des@creatorfloapp.com