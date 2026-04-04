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April 2026
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Simon Polito: The Global Luxury Real Estate Expert Redefining How Properties Sell in So Cal

By: Simon Polito (myself)
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - April 7, 2026 - PRLog -- With more than 25 years of experience in luxury real estate sales and marketing, Simon Polito has established himself as one of Southern California's most dynamic and results driven property professionals. As the Founder and Chief Auctioneer of RECA and the driving force behind The Polito Group at Human Element Real Estate, Polito has participated in transactions exceeding one billion dollars in total sales volume, building a reputation for turning stalled listings into successful sales through innovative accelerated marketing campaigns.

Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and shaped by a rich cultural heritage with roots in Calabria, Italy and Tripoli, Lebanon, Polito brings a distinctly global perspective to the Southern California real estate market. Based in Orange County, he specializes in luxury residential properties across Newport Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Rancho Santa Margarita, and the broader Southern California coastal corridor.

A New Standard in Property Marketing

At the core of Polito's success is a proprietary 28 day accelerated sales campaign model that consistently delivers what traditional listings cannot: speed, competition, and market driven pricing.

"The difference between For Sale and SOLD comes down to strategy," says Polito. "Our approach brings the entire market to a property at the same time, creates urgency among buyers, and allows the market itself to determine the true value of a home."

Through RECA, Polito has developed an alternative method of selling residential real estate that targets properties with extended days on market. By engineering competitive buyer environments and deploying high impact global marketing campaigns, RECA consistently generates renewed buyer momentum where traditional sales efforts have fallen short.

Television, Runway and Beyond

Simon Polito's professional footprint extends well beyond real estate. A respected television host and runway model, Polito has cultivated a public profile that amplifies his brand presence and reinforces the luxury positioning he brings to every listing he represents. His on camera confidence and communication skills have become a natural extension of his sales approach, making him one of the most recognizable faces in the Southern California luxury property market.

Expanding Nationally

With a proven model firmly established in Orange County, Polito is now directing his attention toward a nationwide expansion of RECA. His current focus includes developing scalable marketing infrastructure, recruiting agent partners across the United States, and building next generation technology integrations for property marketing.

"There are millions of residential listings that sit on the market longer than they should," Polito explains. "We have built a system that solves that problem. The opportunity to take that nationwide is something I am deeply committed to."

About Simon Polito

Simon Polito is a luxury real estate agent, auctioneer, television host, and runway model based in Orange County, California. He is the Founder and Chief Auctioneer of RECA and leads The Polito Group at Human Element Real Estate. With more than 25 years of industry experience and over one billion dollars in career sales volume, Polito is recognized as a leader in accelerated property marketing across Southern California and beyond.

Media Inquiries: The Polito Group | Human Element Real Estate Orange County, California
Source: www.SimonPolito.com or www.RECAuctions.com
© 2026 Simon Polito | The Polito Group | RECA. All Rights Reserved.

Contact
The Polito Group / RECA LLC
simon@simonpolito.com
8583336977
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