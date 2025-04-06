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Aviance Capital Partners Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management
Milestone reflects 17 years of steady growth, long-term client relationships, and a commitment to independence and personalized wealth management
By: Aviance Capital Partners
"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our clients' trust and loyalty," said Jack Brown, Chief Investment Officer and Partner. "Many of our clients have been with us for over a decade and have referred friends and family. We've built our firm by delivering consistent, long-term results, maintaining transparency, and staying true to our personalized approach to wealth management."
Founded in 2008, Aviance Capital Partners manages assets for clients across Florida and beyond, including high-net-worth individuals, business owners, C-level executives, and special needs families. The firm also operates an additional office in Winter Park, FL to better serve clients throughout the state.
The firm has earned national recognition, being named one of Worth magazine's Top RIA Firms for 2025 and is distinguished by its low client-to-advisor ratio designed to ensure every client receives direct access to decision-makers and tailored portfolio management.
"We are a boutique firm with scale," said Brown. "We're large enough to provide the infrastructure, technology, and stability clients expect, yet small enough to maintain deep, personal relationships that often span multiple generations."
Aviance Capital Partners provides comprehensive wealth management uniquely tailored to each client's goals and life stage. Its expertise spans retirement income planning, tax-efficient investing, and personalized portfolio management, supported by an analytical, research-driven process. The firm's proprietary investment platform, designed entirely in-house, integrates its Aviance WealthPlan™ — a framework that brings together wealth management, tax strategy, and portfolio construction under one cohesive system. Aviance operates under a transparent, fee-based advisory model and works collaboratively with CPAs, attorneys, and other professionals to develop complete financial strategies.
"Our business has always been about people — our employees, our clients, and our community partners," said Alex Crevi, Partner and Portfolio Manager. "Our growth comes from doing right by our clients, providing value, and building relationships that last for generations."
Since its founding, Aviance Capital Partners has remained 100% employee-owned. Its partners emphasize staying independent to preserve their client-first culture.
"With $1 billion in assets, we've become an attractive target for would-be acquirers," said Crevi, "But our partners are in their 40s and 50s, and we're focused on building a lasting legacy. We want to stay true to our roots, providing exceptional client service and investment strategies through our analytical approach. This independence gives us the freedom to act in our clients' best interests."
Aviance's next chapter will continue to focus on delivering exceptional service and expanding its capabilities. Future initiatives include evaluating adjacent services to bring added value to clients while maintaining the firm's hallmark of personalized attention and analytical rigor.
"Our number one focus remains our clients," said Brown. "We're constantly asking how we can do even better — whether that means enhancing our services, adding new talent, or guiding the next generation in managing wealth responsibly."
About Aviance Capital Partners
Founded in 2008, Aviance Capital Partners is an independent, employee-owned Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Naples, Florida, with an additional office in Winter Park, FL. For more information, call (239) 598-4747 or visit www.aviancecapitalpartners.com
Aviance Capital Partners is a registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Worth Best RIA Firms / Worth's Top RIA Firms 2025 is presented in partnership between MarshBerry and Worth Magazine. The award was announced on 6/04/2025 and is based off of information provided in a registered investment adviser's Form ADV submitted to the SEC. The rankings in this award were developed in collaboration with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS). Aviance Capital Partners, LLC ("ACP") did not pay to participate in this ranking. However, ACP paid a licensing fee to use the award's digital badge.
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