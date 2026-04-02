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CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties Celebrates 50 Years of Lifesaving Service at Anniversary Gala
The evening, themed "A Light Out of the Darkness," served as both a celebration of five decades of compassionate listening and a call to action for the future. The Gala brought the community together including those who have helped sustain CONTACT's mission of providing free, confidential support to individuals in need 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Executive Director Kim Santora opened the evening with a reflection on CONTACT's history and impact, highlighting the organization's humble beginnings in 1975 with a single phone line and a simple but powerful promise: no one should face their darkest moments alone. She spoke to the profound importance of human connection, emphasizing that while technology and times have changed, the need for compassionate listening remains constant.
"Calls to crisis lines have increased by over 300% in recent years," Santora noted as she underscored the growing demand for mental health support. "CONTACT continues to play a critical role in offering hope, reassurance, and a steady voice during life's most difficult moments." Looking ahead, she shared a vision focused on expanding access, enhancing volunteer training, and increasing community awareness to ensure that no call for help goes unanswered.
A highlight of the evening was the recognition of individuals and organizations whose dedication has made a lasting impact on CONTACT's mission. Open Arms Extended Arts of NJ was honored as Outstanding Supporter, Phyllis Cox, LCSW, received the Outstanding Volunteer Award, and Bright Harbor Healthcare was recognized as Outstanding Partner.
In her acceptance remarks, Cox shared a deeply personal story about how her time as a CONTACT volunteer shaped the course of her life. Inspired by her experience on the phones, she made the decision to return to school and pursue a career in social work at a time when the field was far less prominent. Her journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of service, not only for those who call, but for those who answer.
The Gala featured an evening of celebration, including dinner, a 9-piece band, dancing, and fundraising efforts to support CONTACT's ongoing programs and services. More importantly, it served as a reminder of the collective role the community plays in sustaining this vital safety net.
"For 50 years, CONTACT has been a voice in the night for so many," Santora shared. "And with the support of this community, we will continue to be here—listening, caring, and reminding every caller that they are not alone."
As CONTACT looks toward the future, the organization invites community members to get involved. CONTACT will host their 39th Annual Spring Luncheon & Gift Auction on May 16th at the Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake, NJ. Registration is required and space is limited for this exciting annual event.
If you need to talk, CONTACT is always here to listen. Call 732-240-6100 to reach a trained, compassionate volunteer.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://ContactOceanMonmouth.org.
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