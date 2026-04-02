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Meesh Transportation Expands to 11-Vehicle Fleet, Delivering Nationwide Non-Emergency Medical Transport from Southwest Florida
Expanding from Southwest Florida to nationwide service, Meesh Transportation continues to set the standard in non-emergency medical transport with modern equipment, reliable service, and a commitment to patient comfort and safety.
By: Meesh Transportation
Founded in May 2023 by Jimmy and Samia Grimes, Meesh Transportation began with a single van and a home office. By the end of its first year, the company had grown to seven vehicles, quickly becoming a preferred choice for patient transportation throughout the region.
Today, Meesh Transportation operates a full fleet of 11 vehicles with offices in Fort Myers, Naples, and Cape Coral—serving all of Southwest Florida including Lee and Collier counties. With the addition of its newest vehicle, the company now offers long-distance transportation from Southwest Florida to anywhere in the continental United States, supporting patients who require travel for specialized care, rehabilitation, or relocation.
"From day one, our focus has been the safety and comfort of every patient we serve," said founders Jimmy and Samia Grimes. "This expansion allows us to continue growing while delivering the same level of care, reliability, and peace of mind our clients depend on."
Meesh Transportation provides comprehensive non-emergency medical transportation services, including wheelchair, stretcher, and stair chair transport. The company is known for utilizing some of the most spacious and high-quality ground transport vehicles in the industry, designed to maximize patient comfort during both local and long-distance trips.
All equipment is new, maintained in excellent condition, and cleaned and sanitized daily to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability. Their trained team goes beyond transportation—
Since its inception, Meesh Transportation has built strong relationships within the healthcare community, beginning with partnerships such as Page Rehabilitation in 2023 and expanding to Ambassador Healthcare and Fort Myers Rehabilitation Center. Today, the company works with major insurance carriers and medical facilities across Southwest Florida to help reduce missed appointments and improve patient outcomes.
With over 35 years of combined healthcare experience and a strong background in logistics, the Grimes family has positioned Meesh Transportation as a leader in the non-emergency medical transportation industry. Their commitment to treating every patient like family, combined with a focus on safety, compliance, and service excellence, has earned them a reputation as one of the premier providers in the region.
Meesh Transportation continues to grow with a clear mission: to deliver safe, reliable, and compassionate transportation while maintaining the highest level of customer service.
"Our goal is simple," the founders added. "We care about the people we serve, and we're committed to getting them where they need to go safely—whether it's across town or across the country."
Visit us at https://meeshtransportation.net/
About Meesh Transportation
Meesh Transportation is a Southwest Florida-based non-emergency medical transportation company providing affordable, patient-focused transport services. Serving Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral, and surrounding areas, the company offers wheelchair, stretcher, and stair chair transportation using modern, spacious vehicles and high-quality equipment. With nationwide long-distance capabilities, Meesh Transportation is committed to safety, reliability, and treating every patient like family.
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