News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Heart Disease Research Foundation Awards $100K in Grants For Cardiovascular Innovation
Heart Disease Research Foundation Awards $100,000 Grants to Advance Cardiovascular Innovation and Community Impact
By: Heart Disease Research Foundation
These investments reflect HDRF's continued commitment to accelerating progress in heart disease prevention, treatment, and patient outcomes while strengthening the nonprofit organizations driving this work on the ground.
"At HDRF, we believe that meaningful progress in cardiovascular health requires both scientific advancement and community-level action," said Hawk Tran, HDRF Board Chair. "Our FY25 recipients represent innovation, dedication, and measurable impact in the fight against heart disease."
Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. HDRF's grantmaking philosophy is designed to address this challenge holistically by investing in both discovery and delivery.
Through its FY25 awards, HDRF is supporting initiatives that:
As HDRF continues to grow its philanthropic reach, it remains committed to partnering with industry leaders, healthcare innovators, and community stakeholders to confront the burden of heart disease.
List of FY25 HDRF Award Recipients:
Alliance for Aging Research, Washington, DC: [$100,000] - Funding will be used for the 2027 Heart Valve Disease Awareness Campaign and its related activities, critical educational resources like video PSAs and outreach graphics, and the messaging and outreach of this campaign. Website: www.agingresearch.org
Heart Rhythm Advocates, Washington, DC: [$100,000] - Funding will be used to design, deliver, and scale a coordinated national advocacy and education campaign led by Heart Rhythm Advocates. Website: www.heartrhythmadvocates.org.
Heart Brothers Foundation, Northborough, MA: [$100,000] - Funding for Patient assistance/support, patient education, and heart failure campaigns.
Website: www.heartbrothers.org.
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, Denville, NJ: [$100,000] - Funding will be used to launch the Hearts and Minds Mental Health Access Network, an initiative that integrates specialized psychological support into the cardiac care continuum. This project addresses this health disparity through education, training, and community.
Website: www.4hcm.org.
OneWe Reach, Somerset, NJ: [$100,000] - Funding will be used to support the Network Amplification Program through two high-impact programs - the Speaker's Bureau and the BeWell Executive Retreat. These initiatives target 100 life sciences leaders to serve as engines for cardiovascular awareness and patient empowerment.
Website: www.OneWeReach.org
Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association, Madison, WI: [$100,000]
Funding will support the PCNA Research Grant, which advances impactful, nurse-led research focused on cardiovascular disease prevention across the care continuum. The grant empowers nurses engaged in clinical and community-based research that improves patient outcomes, informs policy, and strengthens cardiovascular health practices. Website: www.pcna.net. (http://www.pcna.net)
Society for Women's Health Research, Washington, DC: [$100,000] - Funding will support research/community initiatives, heart health education and awareness advocacy for women. Website: www.swhr.org
South Florida Veterans Affairs Foundation for Research and Education, Inc.,
Miami, FL: [$100,000] - Miami VA Research Program. Funding will be used to build the Miami VA's research program focused on understanding and addressing cardiovascular risk factors among patients with rheumatic diseases and pilot/implement a joint cardiology-rheumatology clinic at the Miami VA Healthcare System to manage these risk factors in real-world practice. Website: www.sfvafre.org
StopAfib, Greenwood, TX: [$100,000] - funding will implement StopAfib's Afib Care Connect, a 12-month initiative to strengthen patient, caregiver, and community support systems to reduce afib-related disparities in underserved rural Texas communities.
Website: www.StopAfib.org
University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD: [$100,000] - Funding will support the Patient Professors National Program and expand the Academy's reach to engage a broader, more diverse audience, empowering patients, community members, and professionals to become leaders in health research and practice. This partnership helps equip the next generation of cardiovascular health researchers and community leaders to advance equitable, patient-centered solutions that improve outcomes for all. Website: University of Maryland The Patient Professor Program. (https://www.pharmacy.umaryland.edu/
University of Maryland & Johns Hopkins SOM, Baltimore, MD: [$100,000] - Funding will support the Food Is Medicine Research which will enhance the capacity-building efforts of the current PCORI-funded award by addressing contextual social determinants of health (SDOH) for individuals and families who experience food insecurity. Website: The Patients Program and JHSON (http://www.pharmacy.umaryland.edu/
Veterans Health Research Institute of CNY, Inc. RC of CNY, Syracuse, NY: [$100,000] - Funding will support research addressing critical health needs among veterans through a scalable, patient-centered approach to arrhythmia detection. This study aims to reduce anxiety, improve access to timely diagnosis, lower unnecessary clinic and emergency visits, and enhance overall Veteran care. Website: www. veteranshealthresearch.org
About the Heart Disease Research Foundation (HDRF)
The Heart Disease Research Foundation (HDRF) empowers frontline nonprofits through substantial grants to expand their reach, pilot innovation, and sustain essential work in cardiovascular health. By advancing medical research, raising public awareness, and supporting healthcare professionals' education, HDRF invests not only in the science of heart disease but in the communities most affected by it.
For more information, please contact:
Name: Patricia Freeman
Title: Project Coordinator
Phone: (714) 632-6800
Email: info@heartdiseaseresearchfoundation.org
Website: www.heartdiseaseresearchfoundation.org
Media Contact
Heart Disease Research Foundation
***@heartdiseaseresearchfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse