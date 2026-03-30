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Isatong Demonstrates Commitment to King Charles III's Endeavors with Donation to The King's Trust
Isatong, a leading international provider of enterprise AI systems, technology consulting, and innovative digital solutions, today announced its support for The King's Trust, the UK-based youth charity founded by His Majesty King Charles III.
By: Isatong
"At Isatong, we believe technology should serve humanity and create equitable opportunities for all. Supporting The King's Trust is a meaningful expression of our commitment to education, workforce development, and empowering the next generation. King Charles III's visionary work in youth empowerment deeply resonates with our global mission to foster innovation and inclusion through AI and emerging technologies."
"This donation embodies Isatong's ethos of using technology for social good. As someone dedicated to excellence in education and mentoring future leaders, I am proud that Isatong stands alongside The King's Trust in its vital mission. Such initiatives help young people break down barriers and thrive in our increasingly digital world — precisely the kind of forward-thinking impact we strive to amplify."The King's Trust continues to expand its reach with free programs focused on confidence-building, employability, and enterprise. International support from organizations like Isatong plays a crucial role in sustaining these life-changing efforts.For more information about The King's Trust, visit www.kingstrust.org.uk.
To learn more about Isatong's work in AI, blockchain, enterprise solutions, and social impact initiatives, visit www.isatong.ai.Media Contacts:
Isatong Communications
Email: info@isatong.ai About Isatong
Isatong is an international IT services and consulting firm with over 20 years of experience, specializing in AI adoption, blockchain, systems integration, and digital transformation. Headquartered in the United States with global operations, Isatong empowers organizations and communities through practical, scalable technology solutions and a strong emphasis on education and innovation.About The King's Trust
The King's Trust is a UK youth charity founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 1976. It supports 11- to 30-year-olds — especially those facing disadvantage — to build confidence, gain employment, or start businesses. Registered charity numbers: England & Wales 1079675, Scotland SC041198.Note to Editors: This release highlights the spirit of partnership and shared values rather than any specific monetary figure. High-resolution images of the donation receipt and Isatong leadership are available upon request.
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