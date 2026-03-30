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Hope Services Presents "suit Up!" Free Suits For Individuals With Disabilities For Dance
Community event helps participants look their best ahead of the nonprofit's annual Dance Your Dream prom-style celebration.
By: Hope Services
During the event, men ages 14 and older will have the opportunity to select a suit of their choice—completely free of charge—to wear to Hope Services' upcoming 5th Annual Dance Your Dream, a prom-style celebration scheduled for April 18, 2026, created especially for individuals living with disabilities.
At the Suit Up! pop-up, attendees can browse a variety of suits, dress shirts, ties, and accessories in a range of sizes and styles. Each item has been generously donated by members of the community and local partners to ensure every participant can feel confident, stylish, and included on their special night.
"This is such a special opportunity for the young men attending Dance Your Dream," said Cindy Bray, Founder and CEO of Hope Services. "We've received so many beautiful suit donations, and we want every gentleman to have the chance to look and feel his very best. You don't want to miss this opportunity to shine on the dance floor."
Hope Services extends its sincere gratitude to the donors, sponsors, and volunteers whose generosity and community spirit make this event possible.
The Dance Your Dream event, held annually at Wesley Chapel District Park, is a free, inclusive, and high-energy evening designed for individuals ages 14 and older. This year's celebration will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and fun—complete with a raffle and silent auction to raise additional funds in support of Hope Services' mission.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, with all proceeds benefiting Hope Services' Life Skills and Vocational Training Center, which provides hands-on instruction and nationally recognized certification programs to help individuals gain confidence, independence, and meaningful employment.
To register, become a sponsor, or learn more, visit:
hopegetsjobs.org/
Located in Land O' Lakes, Florida, Hope Services offers life skills education and nationally recognized vocational training for individuals living with disabilities and those facing barriers to employment. Through partnerships with Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), CareerSource, and other community organizations, Hope Services serves regions across West-Central Florida—empowering individuals to build confidence, discover purpose, and pursue meaningful careers.
Learn more at hopegetsjobs.org (https://www.hopegetsjobs.org/
For more information, contact Toyita Rivera at office@hopegetsjobs.org or (813) 907-3731.
Contact
Charlene Dodge
***@hopegetsjobs.org
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