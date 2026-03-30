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Pittsburgh-Based Phoinix Events Selected as Vendor for NFL Draft
By: Shawna Solomon
The NFL Draft's vendor selection process identified more than 165 small businesses to support the event yet few are talking about the significance of that opportunity. For local entrepreneurs, earning a spot in that group means operating on a national stage, with the visibility, infrastructure, and credibility that comes with it. Phoinix Events is one of those businesses, and its selection reflects what is possible when preparation meets opportunity.
Rather than simply participating as a vendor, Holmes leveraged her selection as a strategic opportunity to create an experience of her own, one that reflects both her brand's capabilities and her vision for what intentional hospitality looks like at scale. That decision is a reflection of how Phoinix Events approaches every opportunity:
Known for delivering elevated, detail-driven experiences, Phoinix Events specializes in designing and executing high-impact environments for corporate activations, private events, and brand-forward experiences. The Phoinix approach blends intentional design, operational precision, and a deep understanding of guest experience, positioning it as a trusted partner for clients seeking more than traditional event décor.
The NFL Draft attracts national media attention and thousands of attendees, transforming host cities into high-energy, large-scale environments that require thoughtful execution and coordination. For local businesses, the event presents a unique opportunity to align with a nationally recognized platform while demonstrating their ability to operate within complex, high-visibility settings.
Phoinix Events' selection reflects the brand's continued growth within the event and hospitality industry, as well as its readiness to contribute to experiences at a larger scale. The company has built a reputation for creating environments that are both visually compelling and strategically designed, ensuring that every detail supports the overall flow and impact of the event.
Founder Adrianne Holmes established Phoinix Events with a focus on intentional execution and premium client experiences. Her work centers on designing spaces that not only look elevated but function seamlessly, supporting both the client's vision and the attendee experience. Through her leadership, the brand has served a diverse range of clients across the region, from private celebrations to corporate engagements.
"Opportunities like this are a reflection of the work that happens long before the event," said Adrianne. "Design at this level requires preparation, structure, and a clear vision. We're looking forward to contributing to an environment that brings together people, energy, and experience on a national stage. And I hope our story reminds other small business owners that there is a seat at this table, you just have to be ready when the door opens."
Participation in the NFL Draft marks a significant milestone for Phoinix Events, reinforcing its position within large-scale event environments and expanding its visibility beyond the local market. As the company continues to grow, this moment represents both recognition of its current work and momentum toward future opportunities in corporate, sports, and large-scale activations.
Learn more about Phoinix Events, via the website, http://www.phoinixevents.com
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