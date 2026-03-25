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April 2026
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OSCR360 in the News: Michigan Sheriff's Office Receives Grant to Fund OSCR360

L-Tron is pleased to share that OSCR360 has been featured in the Michigan news.
By: L-Tron
 
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - April 1, 2026 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to share that the patented OSCR360 System has been featured in the Michigan news. The article, published by WKZO AM/FM on March 25, is titled "Calhoun County Sheriff's Office gets grant for OSCR360 Capture Kit." The story discusses the grant responsible for funding the purchase of OSCR360, how the system will be utilized, and what makes OSCR360 a valuable tool for law enforcement.

OSCR360 is a purpose-built tool designed to document, organize, and present evidence from crime scenes, crash scenes, search warrant locations, and more.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office plans to improve public safety in Calhoun County and surrounding jurisdictions by sharing its OSCR360 equipment with 5 local law enforcement agencies. OSCR360 will be used for a variety of tasks. Calhoun County expects that the system will reduce the time required to document scenes and improve the accuracy of evidence presentation. Ultimately, this will increase efficiency for investigators and support stronger case outcomes.

The article states, "The technology is already in use by leading forensic teams, including the Michigan State Police, and has proven valuable in complex investigations involving multiple rooms or indoor and outdoor scenes." Currently, OSCR360 is being used by hundreds of agencies across all 50 states.

In addition to crime scene investigation and prosecution, the multipurpose OSCR360 system is utilized for fire and environmental scene documentation and investigation. School districts use OSCR360 for school safety preparedness. First responders use OSCR360 for virtual training exercises. District attorneys utilize OSCR360 to prosecute cases in the courtroom. Public safety agencies around the country continue to discover creative and beneficial ways that OSCR360 can help keep their communities safe.

To see the original article, please visit: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office gets grant for OCSR 360 Capture Kit | WKZO | Everything Kalamazoo | 590 AM · 106.9 FM (https://wkzo.com/2026/03/25/907308/)

About L-Tron

For over 50 years, L-Tron has collaborated with public safety, government agencies, and a variety of private sector businesses to improve their data collection and workflow processes. Our flagship law enforcement products – OSCR360, the 4910LR Driver's License Reader, and our new L-Tron mDL Reader (https://www.L-Tron.com/mdl) were all designed from officer feedback. We proudly back the blue, and are honored to provide thousands of law enforcement agencies nationwide with outstanding customer service and technical support.

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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:OSCR360
Industry:Government
Location:Battle Creek - Michigan - United States
Subject:Partnerships
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