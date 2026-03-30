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GreenSight Technologies Announces URT as Customer for Quote Engine Signaling Growing Demand for Data
URT, a full-lifecycle electronics solutions provider, has entered into an agreement to use Quote Engine, GreenSight's AI-powered pricing intelligence tool designed to support ITAD procurement teams evaluating incoming devices.
As device volumes continue to grow and the mix of equipment entering the ITAD stream becomes more complex, operators are increasingly exploring data-driven tools that help teams evaluate assets efficiently while maintaining strong recovery outcomes.
"Keeping the customer voice at the forefront of our development isn't just a priority, it's how we build the right product," said Mackenzie Kettwig, Chief Product Officer at GreenSight. "Having an industry leader like URT as our customer means their real-world experience will directly shape how AI gets applied in this space."
Chuck Bankston, Director of ITAD at URT, noted the increasing complexity of device procurement in today's ITAD environment:
"ITAD teams today are managing an unprecedented volume and variety of devices," said Bankston. "Tools like Quote Engine can help support faster evaluation during procurement, while our internal expertise ensures every asset is handled securely and responsibly throughout its lifecycle."
Billy Espindola, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at URT, added:
"As the ITAD industry continues to scale, operators will increasingly look to technology that supports faster decision-making and operational efficiency,"
Quote Engine represents GreenSight's first step toward building a broader platform designed to support ITAD operators with data and automation across the device lifecycle.
"The volume of devices these teams are managing is only going to grow," said Kettwig. "Our goal is to make sure the industry has the technology to match that growth and to ensure those devices are recovered responsibly and profitably, not lost to landfill."
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About GreenSight Technologies
GreenSight Technologies helps IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and electronics recovery facilities move faster and capture more value by bringing real-time intelligence to device intake. Its automation tools support identification, cosmetic grading, valuation, and routing to determine the most profitable path for each device in seconds, not minutes. Located in San Luis Obispo, California, GreenSight's mission is to change the way the world processes used electronics. Learn more at: https://www.greensighttech.com/
About URT
Universal Recycling Technologies (URT) is a full-lifecycle electronics solutions provider delivering secure IT asset disposition (ITAD), responsible recycling, and circular materials programs that support electronics from retirement through responsible recovery and reintegration into the circular economy. With decades of experience serving global manufacturers, URT provides compliant, transparent, and high-value lifecycle solutions that protect data, brands, and the environment.
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GreenSight Technologies
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