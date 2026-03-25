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New book of poems about the intrepid Harriet Tubman
Book launch to be held at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center
By: White Girl Advocacy LLC
Origins + Crossroads traces the enduring legacy of Harriet Tubman alongside moments where history and a poet's personal journey intersect. Through poetry rooted in courage, faith, and freedom, the past speaks powerfully into the present.
The book is comprised of four sections: Origins, Crossroads, Underground Railroad, and Starshine. Published by Rebecca A. Outlaw of Tickle Mites LLC with Foreward written by Dr. Lynne Maureen Hurdle-Price, Creator, On the Matter of Race Program, Speaker, Author, and Conflict Resolution Coach.
"Putting down roots in South Carolina, I found myself emotionally affected by the rise in social injustice in the United States and dedicated myself to learning more about racism and systemic racism," stated Whiteford St. Clair. She continued, "Digging into my Maryland roots connected me to Harriet Tubman, who was born enslaved on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in Dorchester County. My whole journey for social justice advocacy has been electrified by Harriet Tubman's heroic flight to freedom, her faith and connection with God, her resilience, her selfless and relentless pursuit to help others."
Below is an introductory poem.
In Deep
Ankles deep... I go on the journey
Knee deep... I pray for equity
Hip deep... I run to the truth
Waist deep... I wade in the water
Chest deep... I feel my heart drum
Shoulders deep... I carry on
Head deep... I use my words to reach
"Origins + Crossroads" will be available for purchase online anywhere books are sold as of the launch date, April 9, 2026. Full details of the book can be found on the White Girl Advocacy Bookshelf at https://whitegirladvocacy.com/
A portion of the proceeds from each book will be donated to The Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center, 424 Race Street, Cambridge, Maryland.
Other books by Melissa Whiteford St. Clair:
"Home Work A Collection of Poems Sparked by One White Woman's Journey on the Matter of Race"
"Heart Work A Heart-Centered Collection of Poems"
"White Girl Homework"
About Melissa Whiteford St. Clair:
Melissa Whiteford St. Clair shares her mission of arts + advocacy, a message of unity and creativity through poetry workshops, poetry readings, and talks. Connect with the author on social media @whitegirladvocacy.
About Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center:
The Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center is one of the oldest community organizations dedicated to the memory of Harriet Tubman. Over the past three decades, their efforts have included memorials to Tubman, tours to significant sites associated with her life, museum exhibits, educational programming, celebrations, and community outreach. Visit https://www.harriettubmanmuseumcenter.org/
About David B. Cole:
David B. Cole is a guitarist, entertainer, and songwriter from Washington, D.C. He co-founded the group Main Street Blues to further develop and showcase his skills as a vocalist, guitarist, and engaging frontman. More at https://www.davidbcolemusic.com/
Contact
Melissa Whiteford St. Clair
***@gmail.com
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