From Sleeping in His Car to Rebuilding His Dream

After losing everything—including his business equipment—and facing homelessness while supporting his children, Michael Hastings refused to give up. Through resilience and determination, he rebuilt from the ground up.



From Sleeping in His Car to Business Owner: Local Entrepreneur Reclaims Success Through Resilience and Determination

By: 313 Coney Island Hotdogs & Catering, Corp