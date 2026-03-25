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From Sleeping in His Car to Rebuilding His Dream
After losing everything—including his business equipment—and facing homelessness while supporting his children, Michael Hastings refused to give up. Through resilience and determination, he rebuilt from the ground up.
From Sleeping in His Car to Business Owner: Local Entrepreneur Reclaims Success Through Resilience and Determination
By: 313 Coney Island Hotdogs & Catering, Corp
Michael's hardship was driven in part by overwhelming financial pressure. With child support payments taking nearly half of his income, he found himself unable to afford rent—yet remained committed to supporting and loving his children through it all. Determined not to give up, he endured nights sleeping in his car while continuing to work and search for a way forward.
His challenges didn't stop there. In a devastating turn, Michael lost his first hotdog cart after a company mistakenly charged his bank account twice, draining his funds. Unable to recover in time, he also lost his storage unit, which was auctioned off—taking with it all of his business equipment, including his hotdog cart setup, snack vending machines, and car wash detailing equipment.
Despite these setbacks, Michael refused to quit.
Through persistence, discipline, and an unbreakable mindset, he slowly rebuilt—step by step.
Today, Michael stands as the proud owner of a revitalized business, 313 Coney Island Hot Dogs & Catering, a brand built on quality, passion, and authentic Detroit street food culture. His journey reflects more than just business success—it represents resilience, grit, and the power of second chances.
"There were nights I slept in my car and didn't know what the next day would look like," said Michael. "Child support was taking half my income, and I couldn't afford rent—but I never stopped loving or supporting my kids. Then I lost all my business equipment. But I stayed focused, kept working, and believed I could rebuild. This business is more than income—it's proof that you can come back from anything."
Michael's story is one that resonates deeply—highlighting the realities of hardship while offering hope and inspiration to others facing difficult times. His mission now extends beyond serving great food; he aims to motivate others to stay committed, even when the odds seem stacked against them.
With renewed momentum, 313 Coney Island Hot Dogs & Catering is expanding its presence, serving communities with fresh, high-quality offerings and a story that connects with every customer.
About 313 Coney Island Hot Dogs & Catering
313 Coney Island Hot Dogs & Catering is a street food-inspired brand focused on delivering fresh, flavorful hotdogs with a commitment to quality, service, and community. Founded by Michael Hastings JR., the business represents resilience, passion, and the drive to succeed against all odds.
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