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Meanderoul River: The Sphere of Satan's Dead Soul
Encapsulator of Cycles, Time Travailing, Empirical Evil, Soul Seeped Calculations, Inadequacy Equations, & Algebraic Mosaic Eyes – Conversations with the Dead of Flies
OmniOne Publishing House Announces the Release of "Meanderoul River: The Sphere of Satan's Dead Soul – Encapsulator of Cycles, Time Travailing, Empirical Evil, Soul Seeped Calculations, Inadequacy Equations, & Algebraic Mosaic Eyes – Conversations with the Dead of Flies" by Dr. Sonny A. Dotson‑Johnson
A research‑driven philosophical analysis of cycles, empirical evil, inadequacy systems, and the structural mechanics of interior distortion
By: SADJ INTERNATIONAL - OMNIONE PUBLISHING HOUSE
This volume extends Dr. Dotson‑Johnson's ongoing investigation into interior distortion, presenting "Satan's Dead Soul" as a philosophical construct, a symbolic framework, and a conceptual device for analyzing adversarial doctrines, empirical evil, and the cyclical mechanics of inadequacy. The text is written in a ceremonial cadence but grounded entirely in research‑based philosophical inquiry, not mythic or supernatural narrative.
A Structural Examination of Empirical Evil
The book conceptualizes empirical evil as a measurable interior phenomenon: the accumulation of distortive doctrines, inherited adversarial frameworks, and cognitive residues that shape the self's perception of worth, time, and possibility. The Meanderoul River becomes the analytical site where these distortions are mapped, traced, and systematized.
Cycles, Travailing Time, and Interior Recurrence
Dr. Dotson‑Johnson examines cyclical psychological patterns through the lens of Time Travailing, a framework describing how individuals relive unresolved fractures across temporal layers. The Encapsulator of Cycles functions as a structural model for understanding repetition, stagnation, and the return of unintegrated truths.
Inadequacy Equations and Algebraic Mosaic Eyes
The text introduces Inadequacy Equations and Algebraic Mosaic Eyes as analytical tools for examining how the self calculates its own insufficiency. These frameworks describe the cognitive mathematics of self‑diminishment, revealing how inadequacy becomes systematized, patterned, and empirically traceable.
Conversations with the Dead of Flies
This section explores the remnants of internalized doctrines—"the dead of flies"—as the symbolic language of expired beliefs that continue to influence perception. Dr. Dotson‑Johnson treats these remnants as data, not metaphor, analyzing how outdated internal narratives persist within the psyche.
About the Author
Dr. Sonny A. Dotson‑Johnson is a philosopher, ceremonial theorist, and doctrinal architect whose work examines the researched, factual structures of human interior life. She is the creator of The Yearning Mercilessly Age, the architect of the Spheremongering of Hell, and the author of the Sacred Elucidation Series.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact: Dr. Sonny A. Dotson‑Johnson Email: sonny.dotsonjohnson@
Media Contact
SADJ INTERNATIONAL - OMNIONE PUBLISHING HOUSE
sonny.dotsonjohnson@
9173124606
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