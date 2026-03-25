Charms, Enchantments, and the Spheremongering of Hell's Definitive 'Circulatorium of Chaos' — The Yearning Mercilessly Age Examined and Defined

By: SADJ INTERNATIONAL - OMNIONE PUBLISHING HOUSE

Media Contact

SADJ INTERNATIONAL - OMNIONE PUBLISHING HOUSE

sonny.dotsonjohnson@ sadjinternational.com

9173124606 SADJ INTERNATIONAL - OMNIONE PUBLISHING HOUSE9173124606

End

--St. Louis, MO — March 27, 2026 — OmniOne Publishing House announces the release of Frozen Corpse & Severed Head: Pining Lovers Remorse — Charms, Enchantments, and the Spheremongering of Hell's Definitive "Circulatorium of Chaos" — The Yearning Mercilessly Age Examined and Defined, a major contribution to contemporary interior philosophy by Dr. Sonny A. Dotson‑Johnson, a philosopher and doctrinal theorist whose work examines the researched, factual structures of human psychological experience.This volume serves as the culminating text of The Yearning Mercilessly Age, synthesizing the seventy descents into a unified analytical framework. While written in a ceremonial cadence, the book is grounded in philosophical research, conceptual modeling, and interior phenomenological analysis, not in mythic or fictional construction.The title encapsulates the central paradox of the Age: the "frozen corpse" denotes emotional states that have ceased to function, while the "severed head" denotes the cognitive apparatus that continues to yearn despite relational or emotional termination. Together, they form a conceptual model for understanding the persistence of longing after collapse.Dr. Dotson‑Johnson examines yearning as an ontological, psychological, and structural force, identifying the inherited doctrines and internalized conditions that shape the self. Concepts such as Anormensychdilemmas, Thought Deprivation, and Starvation of Thought are presented as empirically observable interior states, describing how individuals learn to suppress imagination, reduce self‑worth, and constrict their cognitive range in response to environmental pressures.These conditions are framed as diagnostic indicators of unmet developmental needs and suppressed truths rather than as pathology.Through analyses of Love Born Dead, Still Love, and The Reflection of My Own Self‑Hatred, the book investigates how individuals reenact unresolved wounds within relational contexts. Dr. Dotson‑Johnson demonstrates how endurance is misinterpreted as connection and how suffering becomes entangled with devotion, grounding these insights in philosophical reasoning and interior observation.The text reframes collapse—the loss of dignity, pride, honor, and power—as a structural clarification process. Collapse is interpreted as the removal of false identities and inherited distortions, enabling the emergence of more accurate self‑knowledge.The final movements analyze Mind Escapism as a protective cognitive strategy. Rather than avoidance, escapism is presented as the mechanism through which imagination and interior truth are preserved during periods of psychological strain.Dr. Sonny A. Dotson‑Johnson is a philosopher, ceremonial theorist, and doctrinal architect whose work examines the researched, factual structures of human interior life. She is the creator of The Yearning Mercilessly Age, the architect of the Spheremongering of Hell, and the author of the Sacred Elucidation Series.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact: Dr. Sonny A. Dotson‑Johnson Email: sonny.dotsonjohnson@sadjinternational.com Website: www.sadjinternational.com