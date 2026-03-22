News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Old Country AI Relaunches Enterprise AI Platform to Solve AI Pilot-to-Production Gap
Enterprise AI platform enables production deployment, AI infrastructure, and real business outcomes across regulated industries
By: Old Country AI
As enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates, organizations are facing a critical challenge: most AI pilots never reach production. Old Country AI is built to close this gap by enabling end-to-end AI development (https://oldcountry.ai/
Enterprise AI Is Failing to Deliver Production Outcomes
Despite unprecedented global investment in artificial intelligence, most enterprise initiatives fail to deliver measurable results.
Research cited by MIT, RAND, and Gartner shows:
Old Country AI was rebuilt specifically to solve this "pilot-to-production gap" across enterprise AI deployments.
"Artificial intelligence becomes powerful when it is paired with real operational experience,"
A Unified Platform for Enterprise AI Development and Deployment
Old Country AI provides an integrated environment for enterprise AI development through its core platform (https://www.oldcountry.ai/
Core platform capabilities include:
AI-assisted project scoping and architecture
Tools that help organizations define and design technology initiatives with greater speed and clarity.
Workflow-native AI architecture
Systems designed to operate directly inside enterprise business processes rather than isolated applications.
Domain-specific intelligence
Models tailored to specialized enterprise tasks and industry-specific use cases.
Enterprise governance frameworks
Built-in controls designed for organizations operating in regulated environments.
Enterprise-grade infrastructure and deployment tools
Capabilities that help organizations move AI systems from prototype to reliable production deployment.
Automated documentation and knowledge capture
AI-driven tools that generate technical documentation and system knowledge throughout the development process.
Built for Regulated and Complex Enterprise Environments
Old Country AI focuses on environments where accuracy, governance, and operational integration are essential. Learn more about enterprise AI services (https://www.oldcountry.ai/
Leadership With Deep Enterprise and Regulatory Experience
Old Country AI is led by a team with extensive experience across enterprise software, financial services, artificial intelligence, and legal frameworks.
Advisors With Experience Across Technology, Media, and Law
Old Country AI's advisory board brings together leaders from technology, media, law, and artificial intelligence.
"Organizations deploying AI in regulated sectors face particular challenges,"
"Artificial intelligence is entering a phase where execution matters more than experimentation,"
The advisory board is further strengthened by Stephen Gribben, CEO of Genio, who brings additional expertise in enterprise AI applications and innovation strategy.
"I've known Dan for years and have always been impressed by his instinctive understanding of the intersection between enterprise technology and real business transformation,"
From AI Experiments to Enterprise AI Infrastructure
Over the past decade, enterprise organizations have run thousands of AI pilots across departments. Many have not moved beyond proof-of-concept.
Old Country AI represents a shift toward enterprise AI infrastructure—
Explore the enterprise AI platform (https://www.oldcountry.ai/
"Years ago I had a clear vision for how AI could fundamentally transform enterprise workflows, but the technology simply wasn't ready," continued Gurman. "Today, advances in AI, infrastructure, and automation have finally caught up to that vision. We can now deliver the kind of end-to-end transformation that large organizations have been waiting for."
Contact
Old Country AI
***@oldcountry.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse