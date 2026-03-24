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March 2026
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A Closer Look at How Buyers Are Navigating Today's Market in Northeast Ohio

Summit County buyers are shifting strategy as competition, rates, and inventory continue to shape the 2026 housing market
By: PRMG Mortgage - Akron Branch
 
 
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AKRON, Ohio - March 23, 2026 - PRLog -- Homebuyers across Summit County are entering a market that can feel uncertain, but according to local mortgage expert Manny Oloyede, it also presents real opportunities for those who approach it with the right strategy.

With mortgage rates fluctuating and inventory still limited in areas like Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, and Stow, many buyers are unsure whether now is the right time to move forward. However, the buyers finding success in today's market are not waiting for perfect conditions. They are preparing differently.

"This market rewards preparation, not timing," said Manny Oloyede, Branch Manager at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG, Inc) Akron. "The buyers who are succeeding right now are the ones who have consulted a mortgage professional, understand their numbers, have a clear plan, and move with confidence when the right opportunity shows up."

In Northeast Ohio, well priced homes are still moving quickly, but there is also a noticeable shift. Some listings are staying on the market longer, creating opportunities for buyers to negotiate closing costs, request repairs, or secure better terms.

That shift is creating a window for buyers who are properly positioned.

Instead of focusing only on interest rates, Oloyede advises buyers to focus on what they can control. This includes understanding their full monthly payment, preparing documentation early, and getting fully pre approved before starting their home search.

"Two buyers can look at the same home and have completely different results," Oloyede explained. "The one who is prepared knows their numbers and can move decisively. The one who is not prepared hesitates, and that hesitation often costs them the home."

Buyers are also becoming more strategic in how they approach affordability. Rather than focusing only on purchase price, many are evaluating total monthly cost, long term equity, and how the home fits into their overall financial plan.

What Smart Buyers Are Doing Right Now
  • Getting fully pre approved before shopping
  • Understanding their real monthly payment, including taxes and insurance
  • Staying flexible on timing while remaining ready to act
  • Negotiating where opportunities exist
  • Working with local professionals who understand the market

As the 2026 market continues to evolve, one thing remains clear. Buyers who approach the process with a plan are outperforming those who wait for ideal conditions.

"There is no perfect market," said Oloyede. "But there is always a smart way to buy."

About Manny Oloyede

Manny Oloyede is a Branch Manager and Loan Officer at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG, Inc) Akron. He works with homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate investors across Akron, Cleveland, Canton, Medina, Hudson, Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, and throughout Northeast Ohio, focusing on clear guidance and strategic mortgage planning.

His expertise includes conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, DSCR, investor loans, foreign national programs, and construction financing.

Contact

Manny Oloyede
Branch Manager | Loan Officer
Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG, Inc) Akron
https://www.prmg.net/loanofficer/manny-oloyede

NMLS 1824463
Branch NMLS 2823909
Company NMLS 75243

Contact
(Branch Manager)
***@prmg.net
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Source:PRMG Mortgage - Akron Branch
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Tags:Real Estate
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Akron - Ohio - United States
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Page Updated Last on: Mar 24, 2026
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