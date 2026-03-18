 
News By Tag
* Waterproofing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Shelby Township
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2026
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Michigan Faces Challenges From Climate Change: Flooding, Foundation Leaks, And Aging Sewers

Michigan Communities Face Escalating Flood Risks as Extreme Precipitation Events Intensify Statewide
By:
 
 
Mansour’s Innovations
Mansour’s Innovations
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - March 22, 2026 - PRLog -- As climate change intensifies precipitation patterns across the United States, Michigan residents are grappling with more frequent and severe flooding events that are exacerbating foundation leaks, basement waterproofing needs, and drainage issues in Michigan homes. Heavy rainstorms, now more common due to rising temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture, are overwhelming the state's aging infrastructure, leading to widespread basement flooding, sewer overflows, and structural damage to foundations.

Homeowners are reporting persistent foundation leaks Michigan problems, where hydrostatic pressure from saturated soils pushes water through cracks in basement walls and floors, causing seepage, mold growth, and costly water damage. Effective basement waterproofing Michigan solutions are in high demand to combat these foundation leak repair needs and prevent further deterioration.

Michigan's geology compounds the problem: most soils in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are heavy clay that retains water like a sponge, creating intense hydrostatic pressure against foundations. When saturated clay presses continuously on basement walls during spring rains and snowmelt, even hairline cracks seep water. Michigan's harsh freeze–thaw cycle makes matters worse: ice expansion in wet soil can widen existing foundation cracks, only to let in more water when it thaws. The result is wet basements and foundation leaks – visible as horizontal cracks, efflorescence or bulging walls Compounding the climate-driven flooding are Michigan's outdated sewer systems. Many municipalities still rely on combined sewer systems that carry both stormwater and sewage. During heavy rains, these old sewer systems experience sewer capacity issues, resulting in combined sewer overflows (CSOs) that release billions of gallons of raw or partially treated sewage into waterways and, alarmingly, back up into residential basements.

Waterproofing and excavation contractors in Michigan are uniquely positioned to help address these multifaceted issues. Companies specializing in foundation waterproofing, interior drainage systems, French drain installation, sump pump systems (https://www.mansoursinnovations.com/services/sump-pumps/), and exterior basement waterproofing (https://www.mansoursinnovations.com/services/exterior-wat...) can mitigate flooding risks. These experts perform crucial excavation for sewer line replacement, major plumbing repairs, and lead pipe removal while installing comprehensive drainage solutions to manage groundwater and stormwater. By partnering with homeowners to apply for available grants, these contractors not only perform essential foundation crack repair and wet basement repair but also contribute to long-term community resilience against climate change impacts.

Mansour's Innovations, a leading waterproofing and excavation contractor based in Shelby Township, Michigan, has been at the forefront of battling these challenges. With extensive experience in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, French drain systems, sump pump installation, sewer backflow prevention (https://www.mansoursinnovations.com/services/sewer-backflow-preventers/), hydro jetting, and full excavation services, Mansour's Innovations stands out as one of the top contractors to contact in Michigan. Alongside other reputable waterproofing contractors in Metro Detroit Michigan, they have helped numerous families protect their homes from foundation leaks, basement flooding, and related drainage issues through reliable, warranted solutions. Their commitment to the community makes them a trusted partner for homeowners navigating grants for infrastructure improvements and comprehensive waterproofing projects.

For more information on basement waterproofing Michigan or scheduling a consultation for foundation leak repair, contact local experts today.

https://www.mansoursinnovations.com/
https://www.mansoursinnovations.com/blog/
https://www.mansoursinnovations.com/services/

Media Contact
Mansour’s Innovations
info@mansoursinnovations.com
(586)345-7292
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@mansoursinnovations.com Email Verified
Tags:Waterproofing
Industry:Construction
Location:Shelby Township - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mansour’s Innovations News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 22, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share