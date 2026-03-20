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March 2026
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The Backyard Is the New Status Symbol And Deck Rebellion Is Its Playbook

Award-Winning Designer Sean McAleer Relaunches Deck Rebellion as Luxury Outdoor Living Becomes the Most Coveted Upgrade in Modern Homes
By:
 
SPARTA, N.J. - March 20, 2026 - PRLog -- The definition of luxury living is changing, and it's no longer confined to the inside of the home.

Today, the most sought-after status symbol isn't a renovated kitchen or spa bathroom - it's a fully realized, design-driven backyard. And with the relaunch of Deck Rebellion, award-winning designer Sean McAleer is staking a bold claim:

The backyard has officially become the most important room of the house.

Originally released to critical acclaim, Deck Rebellion returns at a moment when outdoor living has evolved from optional upgrade to cultural necessity. More than a coffee table book, it has become a visual manifesto for the new era of luxury living, where architecture, lifestyle, and outdoor design collide.

"We're watching a complete shift in how people define luxury," said Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers and author of Deck Rebellion. "It's no longer about square footage inside; it's about how you live. And the backyard is now where that lifestyle is fully expressed."

A Cultural Shift: From Backyard to Statement Piece

Across the country, affluent homeowners are rethinking their properties - not just as homes but as private resorts designed for everyday living, entertaining, and escape.

The data and the demand tell the story:
  • Nearly 90% of homeowners use their outdoor spaces weekly, many treating them as primary living areas
  • Outdoor living upgrades consistently deliver top-tier ROI, often exceeding 60%
  • Luxury buyers increasingly rank outdoor environments as a deciding factor in home purchases
  • Millions of existing decks are over 20 years old, fueling a massive wave of redesign and reinvestment

This isn't a trend - it's a redefinition of modern living.

A well-designed backyard is no longer a feature.
It's a statement.

Deck Rebellion: The Bible of the Luxury Backyard Movement

At the center of this shift is Deck Rebellion, a design-driven showcase of how outdoor spaces have evolved into architectural extensions of the home.

Through striking visuals and real-world projects, the book documents the transformation from basic decks into:
  • Fully integrated outdoor living rooms
  • Louvered roof structures with climate control
  • Gourmet outdoor kitchens and entertainment zones
  • Wellness-driven spaces designed for year-round use

It's not just inspiration; it's a blueprint for how high-end homeowners are choosing to live now.

Introducing the "Spring Reset" Movement

Alongside the relaunch, Deck Remodelers is launching the "Spring Reset," a call-to-action for homeowners to reassess and elevate their outdoor spaces ahead of peak season.

The movement focuses on three key pillars:
  • Inspect – Ensure safety and structural integrity, especially for aging decks
  • Refresh – Modernize materials, layouts, and design for today's lifestyle
  • Elevate – Transform the space into a cohesive, intentional living environment

What begins as a seasonal check-in often becomes something bigger:

A complete reimagining of how the home is lived in.

Why This Matters Now

In a post-pandemic world where time at home has taken on new meaning, homeowners are investing where it impacts their daily lives the most.

The result?

Backyards are no longer secondary spaces; they are becoming the most valuable, most used, and most emotionally impactful part of the home.

And for many, they are now the ultimate symbol of success, taste, and lifestyle.

About Sean McAleer

Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers, is the most award-winning deck designer in North America, with over 80 national design awards. A third-generation carpenter and visionary, he has redefined outdoor living by transforming traditional decks into fully immersive, luxury environments designed for real life.

Learn more: https://deckremodelers.com/

Explore the book: https://deckremodelers.com/deck-rebellion

Contact
Media Relations Coordinator
Deck Remodelers
***@deckremodelers.com
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Tags:Outdoor Living
Industry:Home
Location:Sparta - New Jersey - United States
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Page Updated Last on: Mar 20, 2026
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