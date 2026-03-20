Plaza Mexico presents "Good Friday Celebration"

Featuring the passion play, a dramatic, community-driven performance celebrating the life, passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ ***With community actors of all ages, Latinos, Mexicans, Central Americans, and people of all faiths ***

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Mariluz Gonzalez

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Mariluz Gonzalez

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-- Plaza Mexico proudly presents their Easter Weekend celebrations highlighted on Friday, April 3rd, "Good Friday," with the experiential play. The Passion Play celebrates the life, "passion," death, and resurrection of Jesus. Attendees are encouraged to participate as part of the crowd during Christ's trial and bear witness to Christ's suffering, his Passion, death and resurrection. Come share this moving spiritual event with your community and people of all faiths April 3, 2026 at Plaza Mexico in Lynwood.Cecilia Cruz's International Group of Independent Actors, known as Gidai Teatro, the theater group performing the Passion play, is comprised of 35 actors from all over Southern California, including as far as Bakersfield, and Riverside County, and they have been putting on this play at Plaza Mexico since 2013. Even the wood from the crosses are from Southern California, being made from approved pine trees grown locally in Big Bear, CA.The intention of this play is to transmit a positive message of Christ's love to all generations, especially to young children and millennials who have experienced this love through their parents and the generations before them. As the Passion has done for generations, this play is expected to encourage the development of faith and freedom of religious expression. Showcasing the particular story of Jesus' journey, his apprehension and crucifixion, today the play is of major importance.The play becomes an event that goes beyond theatrical act or liturgical celebration;its core construct is meant to have a lasting effect on history, society, culture and spirituality. Good Friday Celebration also aims to be an immediate positive contribution to the community.Calendar:Friday April 3, 2026 from 12 pm – 4pmLocation: Plaza México 3100 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262Entrance + Parking: FreeFamily-Friendly | All Are WelcomeAbout Plaza MexicoLocated at 3100 E. Imperial Hwy in the emergent city of Lynwood California, only 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, Plaza Mexico is a unique 420,000 square foot retail, food, and office space blended together with Mexican culture to create an Hispanic wonderland of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plaza Mexico is bounded by Imperial Highway, Long Beach Boulevard, State Street, and the 105 Freeway, so no matter where you live you are never too far from this little piece of Mexico in Southern California.Plaza México stands as a cultural landmark in Lynwood, California, celebrating the beauty, history, and spirit of Mexico. Inspired by traditional Mexican architecture and iconic landmarks, the plaza was designed to transport visitors into the heart of Mexico through its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted details, and authentic sense of community.More than a shopping destination, Plaza México is a place where culture, commerce, and connection thrive. The plaza hosts a wide variety of events year-round — from traditional celebrations like Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias to live music, artisan markets, and family festivals that bring people together from across Southern California.Visitors can stroll through beautifully designed spaces that feature replicas of Mexico's most renowned monuments, including El Ángel de la Independencia, Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende, and Aztec Calendar. Each landmark offers a glimpse into Mexico's rich cultural heritage and provides a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a self-guided cultural tour right here in Lynwood.Whether you're visiting for shopping, dining, entertainment, or simply to connect with the vibrant Mexican culture, Plaza México invites you to experience a piece of Mexico — without leaving California.